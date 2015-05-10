Video: Dennis Smith mixtape

Gaga for a good highlight reel? CollegeBasketballTalk has you covered.

The NBC affiliate got hold of a “mixtape” featuring high school point guard Dennis Smith that is, without a doubt, worth your attention.

The video–which spans over five minutes long–chronicles the Fayetteville, North Carolina native’s most memorable moments from Team Loaded NC in the adidas Gauntlet this past spring.

If Smith isn’t already one of NBA MVP Steph Curry’s latest proteges, then he should be. The Class of 2016 standout isn’t just merclessly owning the net with his insane wingspan, but putting his surperior defensive play to the test.

With the mixtape making the rounds Smith will be on every school in the nation’s radar in no time. He already has college offers from UNC, N.C. State, Florida and Duke, among others, accoring to 247Sports.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJaq52VMtlM