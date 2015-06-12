Oklahoma State recruit Nick Starkel draws NFL comparisons

The Elite 11 is one of the premier opportunities for high school quarterbacks to develop their talents against and in front of some of the nation’s top recruits and coaches.

Nick Starkel was one of the few players entering the week a bit under the radar, but proved to the country he is among the nation’s elite quarterback recruits. Starkel, an Oklahoma State commit, wowed Trent Dilfer and his coaching staff with his ability to throw accurate seam passes drawing comparisons to NFL stars Drew Brees and Aaron Rogers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Dy5S8obcPE#t=79

Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy sure has a solid talent in Starkel and it will be important to see how the Argyle, Texas native develops during his Oklahoma State career.

Can’t get enough of Campus Sports? Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news and exclusive giveaways!