Kentucky Wildcats commit posterizes future Gonzaga Bulldog

During a 3-on-3 basketball scrimmage this weekend, New Zealand native and future Kentucky Wildcat big man Tai Wynyard put up a huge dunk on future Gonzaga Bulldog Zack Collins, who stands 6-foot-10.

The scrimmage was held in Colorado Springs and you can be sure Collins will remember this moment if he gets the opportunity to block a Wynyard shot later in his career.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUdO9Ic0VOk

