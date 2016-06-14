Video: Stephen Colbert takes his own shots at the Curry 2 Lows

Stephen Curry has been roasted left and right after the release of his new “Under Armour Curry 2 Low” kicks, and Stephen Colbert readily jumped right into the mix to fire his own shots at the trainers.

“Steph Curry, these shoes are so lame that I, a 52 year old Suburban dad, think they look comfortable and I would like to wear them on weekends when I barbecue,” announced Colbert.

Clearly all in good fun, however, because Colbert revealed he had bought a pair and he also mouthed “I love you” at one point after addressing Curry during the roast.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhLoBheK-7Y

Regardless of all the haters, Curry rocked the shoes to practice before Game 5. He’s still convinced they’re “fire” and honestly, there’s no such thing as bad publicity right?

Can’t get enough of Campus Sports? Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news and exclusive giveaways!

*Featured Photo (above) credit to USA TODAY Sports