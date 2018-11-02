Hottest Female News Anchors In The World

The news industry is booming with a whirlwind of events taking place across the world. With the wide range of politics, sports, and news events coverage, the networks bring in analysts and reporters from all regions of the world to bring you as close to the action as possible. Networks like FOX News and CNN has consistently pumped out some of the hottest female sports reporters and anchors in the business and we are here to appreciate that.

From anchors to sideline reporters to journalists and commentators, the news media has a stable of attractive and beautiful women who grace your screen each and every day across the network’s various platforms.

There are some familiar names that you will come across, but also some up-and-coming stars on television and across the world that it’s time to keep a close eye on.

Who made the cut?

The hottest female television personalities can be seen below.

50. Julie Banderas

Julia Banderas, an alum of Emerson College, is a news anchor for FOX News where she serves in multiple roles as a fill-in anchor. She initially hosted FOX Report Weekend when she made her debut with the network. Banderas is married to Andrew J. Sansone, a member of the Habit for Humanity board of directors. The couple has three children together.

49. Mayte Carranco

Mayte Carranco, who was born in Monterrey, Mexico, is a model and weather girl who won the Miss Televisa Monterrey beauty pageant. Carranco has also appeared in a number of magazines — including the cover of M magazine — while building a strong social media following.

48. Kristin Fisher

Kristin Fisher currently lives in Washington, D.C. where she serves as a journalist and news presenter for FOX News. Fisher previously won an Emmy Award for her television segments highlighting heroes in the Washington community while also founding Field Mouse Films, a documentary film company. Both of her parents were astronauts and emergency medical physicians, but she ultimately chose to pursue her career in journalism at Boston University.

47. Jillian Mele

Jillian Mele is a co-host and contributor of the popular FOX News show Fox & Friends. Mele grew up in Glenside, Pennsylvania and is a lifelong Philadelphia Flyers fan. Before making the move to journalism, Mele spent 13 years as a trained dancer. She has stuck with athletics and also enjoys golfing in her free time.

46. Lisa Boothe

Lisa Booth is a co-host of the FOX News show Outnumbered and also makes guest appearances as a panelist and commentator on Special Report and The Story, along with other programs. Boothe’s father was an aide to a senator before she decided to pursue a career in political science and development at the University of Tennessee. Boothe got her professional career jumpstarted as a contributor to the Washington Post and a staff assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives.

45. Robin Meade

Robin Mead is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and television news anchor for HLN where she is the lead anchor for Morning Express with Robin Meade. Robin is a former Miss Ohio and even released two country music albums. she graduated with a major in programming and performance from Malone University and Ashland University.

44. Melissa Stark

Melissa Stark, an alum at the University of Virginia, is a sportscaster for the NFL Network. She had previously worked for NBC and was a correspondent on The Today Show while also covering the 2008 Beijing Olympics for MSNBC. She rose to stardom during her brief time with ESPN where she served as a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football.

43. Gabriela Grechi

Gabriela Grechi is an Italian actress and TV personality for the network Telelombardia and Italia1. She has also served as a weather girl for Tg4 and was a presenter on the Italian version of The Price is Right. She has also experience in modeling and has worked with a number of top designers and brands.

42. Sandra Smith

Sandra Smith is a journalist and co-anchor of America’s Newsroom on the FOX News Channel. Originally from Illinois, Smith showed off her athletic skills while a student-athlete at Louisiana State University. After getting her professional career started as a research associate, she moved to an on-air role with Bloomberg Television before her ultimate move to FOX News.

41. Archana Vijaya

Archana Vijaya burst onto the scene after winning the 1st Supermodel Reality TV show titled Get Gorgeous. She then went on to model and serve as a host and television presenter. Vijaya has modeled for companies like Samsung, LG, Sun Microsystems and others while also walking the runway at Rome Fashion Week and shows in Milan, Singapore, and France.

