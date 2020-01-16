Stanley Cup 2020: Odds & Must-See Predictions

With the NHL 2019-2020 season in full swing, it’s only a matter of time before the Stanley Cup playoffs rears its head. As we edge closer to all of the drama and excitement of the upcoming playoff festivities, let’s take a look at some of the powerhouses making to claw their way to the top.

Boston Bruins (+850)

Leading the Atlantic Division at 27-9-12, the Bruins are favored at +850 odds to win the Stanley Cup. With one of the most formidable casts of all-stars in the league, the Bruins have been a popular favorite since the beginning. Between Jake DeBrusk, who scored 21 points in Boston’s 27 wins, and the relentless firepower of the “Perfection Line”, the Bruins are well-equipped to attack the playoffs.

Washington Capitals (+850)

Tied with the Bruins at +850 odds are the Washington Capitals. With a 31-11-5 record, the Caps not only stand at the forefront of the Metropolitan Division, but they lead the league in most wins. Come April, they just need a few more wins to cap (pun intended) their high caliber season.

Colorado Avalanche (+900)

Currently ranked third in the Central Division after coming off a loss to the Dallas Stars, the Aves have tumbled a few rungs down the hierarchal ladder of the Western Conference. As their fourth-straight loss, the Aves have some ground to make up. However, with a talented roster and offensive horsepower, they certainly have the potential to burst out of their slump and regain the momentum needed to propel them into the playoffs.

St. Louis Blues (+900)

The defending champs are inching towards a consecutive Stanley Cup victory. Next to the Bruins, the Blues have been another betting favorite to win the Cup for the second straight season. It’s their versatile company of skilled dynamos that will spur the Blues on another run for glory.

Tampa Bay Lightning (+900)

After an underwhelming start to the 2019-2020 season, the Lightning made several adjustments towards the second half of the season and have continued to improve. Prior to their most recent loss to the New Jersey Devils, the Bolts won 10 of their last straight games. Now, they’re tied alongside the Aves and the Blues at +900 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Pittsburgh Penguins (+1000)

Sidney Crosby’s return to Pittsburgh sparked new life in the Igloo. Even in Crosby’s absence due to a core injury, the Penguins were performing well. However, the Pittsburgh captain’s homecoming elevated the team to new heights. In the Penguins’ most recent win over the Minnesota Wild, Crosby scored four of seven points in a dominating performance. Now with a 29-12-5 record, the Penguins narrowly trail the high-powered Washington Capitals at second in the Metropolitan Division. Coming off a four-game win streak and enjoying the return of Crosby, the Penguins have prompted new discussions and increased their odds.

Dallas Stars (+1200)

Second overall in the Central Division just behind the St. Louis Blues, the Dallas Stars currently stand at +1200 odds to be crowned champions. Ever since assistant coach Rick Bowness stepped in to replace Jim Montgomery as the interim head coach, the Stars have been on a roll, climbing their way up the ranks of the Western Conference. Having won seven of their past eight games, along with 13 of their past 17 at home, the Stars are looking more and more like a prime Stanley Cup contender.

Las Vegas Golden Knights (+1400)

Following a four-game losing streak, the Golden Knights fired head coach Gerard Gallant and replaced him with former Sharks head coach, Peter DeBoer. This speaks not only to the cut-throat nature of the NHL as a business but also to how dogged the league’s newest franchise is to snag its first Stanley Cup. The Knights currently stand in fifth overall in the Pacific Division.