Top 4 Very Early Bold 2021 NCAA Football Season Predictions

Another NCAA football season went by, another Alabama Crimson Tide CFP championship win went by with it as well. Does it really count as a surprise anymore to reach the end of each college football season with Alabama always being the favorite to win it all? With every season that comes and goes Nick Saban’s team always shows up from the very get go on all online betting odds and lines as the obvious choice to go all the way but that doesn’t necessarily mean it always has to go Alabama’s way. Let’s break down some bold predictions of what could be in store for college football fans when the 2021 season rolls around.

Mark This Down, Oklahoma Will Be The Team To Beat

We know, starting out a list of predictions with a team as strong as the Oklahoma Sooners might not be as bold as expected but taking into account last season’s actions and what the Sooners will bring to the table in 2021 it’s a given to start this way. Also, we could’ve started out talking about Alabama so there’s that. By Oklahoma having who by many college ball analysts is considered as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner at QB with Spencer Rattler and a receiver and tight end core that will be looking to continue their long end of 2020 winning streak, Oklahoma is loaded on all fronts and will most probably bring down the house in each of their games. Lincoln Riley’s squad is looking better than ever, so who knows, maybe a CFP title run could be the perfect way to have Riley take his oh so sought after coaching talents to the NFL.

College Football Will Shine Again in Texas

How a program as immense and strong as the Texas Longhorns has ended up becoming one of the perennial college football jokes is beyond many people, but those times could very easily be coming to an end. With the hiring of former Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian as head coach the Longhorns could finally be looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. While being OC for Saban’s team, Alabama averaged a ridiculous 47.5 points per game over the last two seasons so fans can expect points to be pouring in every Longhorns game. While replacing QB Sam Ehlinger who’s on his way to the NFL might cause a few hiccups for Sarkisian, if he can work with sophomore Casey Thompson the way he worked with Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in Alabama then Texas football fans are in for a treat. Add to that one of the best running backs in college football in Bijan Robinson and Texas can easily become a scoring machine.

A Post Trevor Lawrence Clemson Will Shine But In Defense

It’s never easy to follow up the footsteps of someone as important as Trevor Lawrence with Clemson. The blond, long haired QB, called by many as the best generational talent in years to come into the league leaves some gigantic shoes to fill for QB D.J. Uiagalelei, who has only seen action twice and it was subbing for Lawrence while he battled COVID. Something that could ease Uiagalelei’s pressure coming in to fill for Lawrence moving forward is the fact that the base core of Clemson’s defense will be back in full helm to run it back with coach Dabo Swinney. Yeah, you might think that if you take into account the sad and miserable performances the Tigers defense put up against LSU and Ohio State last season then it doesn’t mean much but remember, last season was marked by COVID and Clemson’s defense sure felt it. With 11 starters all coming back for the 2021 season you can count on Clemson as the ACC favorites and even a shoe in for the CFP semifinals to begin with.

Another Non QB Star Will Win The Heisman Trophy

It was so exciting to see Alabama’s WR star DeVonta Smith take the Heisman Trophy last season. Fans had to wait almost 20 years to see a WR take the most coveted individual football trophy home and in 2021 the panorama is looking quite similar. For 2021 two running backs are already looking like shoe ins for the award alongside Oklahoma’s QB Spencer Rattler. One being Texas RB star Bijan Robinson and the other being Iowa State’s star rusher Breece Hall. A lot of Iowa State’s future success in 2021 could come from Hall’s rushing, remember that.