Why Virtual Sports are Different to eSports

Both virtual sports and esports are becoming more and more popular in the online world. Betting sites and casinos are even offering virtual sports and esports as wagering opportunities.

But what is the difference between the two, and is there any overlap? Here we explain more.

What are virtual sports?

Virtual sports are realistic computer-simulated sports events where punters can bet on the outcome. When bets have been placed, the action either plays out rapidly in front of you like a video game. Alternatively, the results are published immediately.

They offer quick excitement at any time of the day – no more waiting for the big match to start.

Here’s an example. You want to bet on virtual football. You open the game and are presented with basic information on the two teams playing and some stats, like their last five results. Bear in mind that this is all fictional. The teams and players might be based on actual teams, but the names are made up.

You can choose from a wide range of markets that you would find when sports betting on actual events. Choose from markets like match result, correct score, and first Goalscorer. When you have finished placing your bets, the game will play out, and the result will be displayed.

Football fans familiar with the popular game Football Manager will immediately see similarities in the game’s set-up and virtual football.

Any winning bets you made will be credited immediately. Betting options on virtual sports at Refuel online casino include football, rugby, cycling, horse racing, greyhound racing, and trotting.

Virtual sports are popular because new events start whenever you want, and they are just random fun. There is no skill involved, and if you have bad luck, you can just try again on a new event.

Much effort has gone into the graphics, sounds, and animations to make a high-quality product and a realistic sporting experience.

What are esports?

Esports are competitions between people playing popular video games. And so, esports betting is wagering on real-life esports tournaments taking place across the world. Popular esports events include Counter Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Dota 2.

These events put individuals and teams playing computer games against each other for cash prizes. The biggest tournaments have millions of dollars in prize money up for grabs.

As these esports events have become popular with fans worldwide, many online bookmakers have begun to offer betting markets on the events.

Typically, this will be betting on which player or team will win specific matches, the tournament itself, as well as several other match markets.

Unlike virtual sports, there is a certain amount of skill here. Those with a good knowledge of esports will be able to use that knowledge to evaluate whether the odds offered are fair and whether there is a good betting opportunity or not.

When you have placed your bets, you will need to wait for the event to finish. Sometimes it is also possible to place bets during the action, so-called in-play betting.

Winning bets are paid out at the odds you accepted when you placed the bet. So a €100 bet at odds of 4.00 would return €400.

So, in conclusion, esports betting is simply another form of sports betting, where esports is treated as a sport.

Are there similarities between esports and virtual sports?

The answer is not really. Some people assume that because esports take place on tv screens with players competing on computer games, that is similar to virtual sports.

But as we have shown here, they are, in fact, two very different things. The significant difference to bear in mind is that virtual sports have no skill involved, while esports certainly does. And betting on esports likewise.

The one common thing is how bets are placed and settled. Both virtual sports and esports will display odds, and your winnings are calculated on these odds.

Virtual sports are quite common at online casinos. For esports betting, you would need to find a bookmaker that offers it.