The Ohio State football program has officially named its starting quarterback for the start of its 2021 campaign.

On Saturday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day announced that the redshirt freshman, who backed up Justin Fields last season, will be the starting quarterback for the team’s season-opener against the Minnesota Gophers.

“He will work hard over the weekend and then into next week start to prepare for Minnesota,” Day said at a news conference, via ESPN.com. “I thought over the body of work between the spring and also through the preseason, he separated himself with his decision-making, his leadership skills, his accuracy. Now we’ve got to prepare him to play a game.

“I think he knows that this is an opportunity. It’s not an accomplishment — it’s an opportunity. I think he looked at it like that. Now we’ve got to go about the business of putting it on the field.” The Bucleyes officially begin their 2021 campaign on Thursday, September 2 on the road. Kickoff between Ohio State and MinnesotaShutterstock at TCF Bank Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.