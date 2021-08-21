“I think he knows that this is an opportunity. It’s not an accomplishment — it’s an opportunity. I think he looked at it like that. Now we’ve got to go about the business of putting it on the field.”

The Bucleyes officially begin their 2021 campaign on Thursday, September 2 on the road. Kickoff between Ohio State and MinnesotaShutterstock at TCF Bank Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.