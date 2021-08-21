Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce went viral for her hilarious reaction following the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

The Jamaican sprinter, who won silver in the 100m and gold in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics, finished in second once again during the race, but it was her reaction to American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson that generated the buzz on social media.

Richardson was returning to the track for the first time since a positive drug test for marijuana forced her out of the Summer Olympics, and she fell short of expectations by finishing last.

Following her disappointing performance, Richardson was speaking to NBC when Fraser-Pryce entered the face and stared directly into the cameras with a smile.

Video of Shelly walking behind Sha'Carri smiling while she was doing her interview is the shade I needed to see on my tv tonight 😂😂 #PreClassic #Prefontaine

After the race, Fraser-Pryce was asked whether she saw Richardson during the race and gave another hilarious response. “I wasn’t watching Sha’Carri, to be honest, she said.”

"I wasn't watching Sha'Carri to be honest"

