LSU football has announced its policy and safety guidelines for Tigers Stadium this fall.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, all fans ages 12 and older will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours in order to attend games during the upcoming season.

Fans younger than 12 must wear a mask inside of the stadium.

“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” LSU President William F. Tate IV said in a statement.

‘While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on game days but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium. The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread.”

The guidelines follow the rules put into place by the New Orleans Saints earlier this month.

LSU officially kicks off its 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 4 against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles. The Tigers’ first home game of the season will be on Saturday, September 11 against McNeese State.