Andrew Luck got back on the football field, but it is not what you would expect.

According to reports, the former No. 1 overall pick was hanging out in Colorado when he decided to give a ring to Summit High School football coach James Wagner. As you would expect, Wagner was more than happy to have a four-time Pro Bowler come meet his team and Luck wasted no time getting involved.

Not only did Luck meet and speak with the team, but he also got onto the field and got in some reps as the scout team quarterback. Of course, the kids gave their best effort with a former NFLer on the field.

“The kids are all trying to get picks on Andrew so they could say that,” Wagner told the Summit Daily. “We almost had one.”

Wagner said that the former NFL star was also willing to chop it up with the teenagers and made himself right at home when he got back onto the field.

“That’s the great thing about football is it brings us all together and you have an even playing field, that common ground to be in that locker room and to just have him simply be one of the boys,” Wagner said. “Football is still football, no matter where you are at. I think he was so happy to be out here on the field again being around the game. And that was really cool for me to see that in him.”

While Luck’s professional career may have come to an unexpected end, it is great to see that he is still finding joy in the game and living his best life.