Hawaii Football Pays Tribute To Colt Brennan With Helmet Decals (PHOTO)

The Hawaii football program is paying tribute to legendary quarterback Colt Brennan in the season-opener against the UCLA Bruins.

In May of this year, reports surfaced that the former Heisman Trophy finalist passed away at age 37. Brennan was rushed to the local hospital from a nearby hotel after suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose. It has been reported that Brennan attempted to enter a detox facility hours prior to his suspected overdose, but was turned away because no beds were available.

To honor Brennan, who helped the Rainbow Warriors program become must-see television, the team is wearing a special helmet decal with his number 15.

Check it out:

During his time at Hawaii, Brennan broke multiple school and NCAA records thanks to the Rainbow Warriors’ high-flying attack and finished third in Heisman voting to Tim Tebow and Darren McFadden in his final season.

Brennan finished his college career with 14,193 yards passing, 131 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions. On the ground, Brennan added 547 yards and another 15 touchdowns.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, text the Crisis Text Hotline at 741-741. American Addiction Centers offers free and confidential guidance to those suffering from opioid addiction. (888) 758-6629.