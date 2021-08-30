Oklahoma vs Tulane Relocated To Norman Due To Hurricane Ida

The Oklahoma vs. Tulane matchup during Week One of the college football season has been relocated.

Due to the damage from Hurricane Ida, school officials announced on Monday that the game has been moved from New Orleans, Louisiana to Norman, Oklahoma.

Kick-off between the Sooners and Green Wave is still set for 12:00 p.m. ET.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with those in Southern Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida and to all those bravely responding to help,” Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen said in a statement. “The health and safety of our citizens and of our first responders will remain our primary focus. In light of the catastrophic damage sustained by the City of New Orleans and, after consulting with our emergency preparedness and response teams at the institutional, local, and state levels, we will relocate our September 4 football game against the University of Oklahoma to Norman, Oklahoma.

We are headed to Oklahoma to open the 2021 season. Check out the official statement from @Tulane_AD. Full story: https://t.co/1VSd6CnpBB#RollWave pic.twitter.com/6KzL8MgsPs — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) August 30, 2021

“We appreciate the understanding, support and communication with the University of Oklahoma, especially Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. We have moved all Tulane athletic department operations to Birmingham, Alabama, including our student-athletes, and we will remain in Birmingham until it is safe to return to New Orleans. I want to thank UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram, Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and the City of Birmingham for receiving our student-athletes, coaches, staff and families. The status of future home competitions in football and volleyball will be determined in the days ahead. Once again, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this devastating storm.”

In recent weeks, the Tulane football program has been holding practices in Birmingham, Alabama.

Oklahoma and Tulane will play live on ABC.