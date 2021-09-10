The Boston College football program will be wearing its Red Bandana uniforms on Saturday, September 11 against the UMass Minutemen. The uniforms honor Boston College graduate Welles Crowther, who lost his life during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Crowther was known for wearing a red bandana and helping save the lives of others.

The uniforms also honor all of those who lost their lives during the attacks, including the brave first responders.

Ahead of this week’s game — which falls on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks — Boston College released a video sharing the story and inspiration behind the uniforms and to pay tribute to Crowther’s bravery.

In life, Welles Crowther lived to help others. 20 years ago, in his final moments, Crowther chose put others before himself. pic.twitter.com/L8jYVVS8Zn — BC Football (@BCFootball) September 10, 2021

And here is a look at the helmet that Boston College will wear.

BC will wear the Red Bandana uniforms this Saturday vs. UMass in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Annual Red Bandana Game will be November 5th vs Virginia Tech. Get to play two games with these special uniforms during a special season for the Eags! #GetIn #ForWelles pic.twitter.com/8PmYpZMCGl — BC Football Fans 🦅 (@BCFootballFans) September 8, 2021

.@BCFootball will wear its Red Bandanna uniform on Saturday. Honoring Welles Crowther and all the brave men and women who lost their lives on 9/11/01. pic.twitter.com/Y6TmOqOyA6 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 9, 2021

For more on Crowther and his heroics, you can see the documentary titled “The Man in the Red Bandana” below.

Boston College and UMass are set to kick off at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, September 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET.