College Football TV Schedule 2021: Week 3 AP Top 25 Games

The 2021 college football season is officially underway and our second full weekend of action taking place this weekend. With another full slate of games, there are two marquee matchups that really stand out.

The highlight of the weekend is an SEC clash between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 11 Florida Gators on CBS.

There are also two other games on the schedule that feature two top 25 teams going head-to-head with the No. 22 Auburn Tigers traveling to State College to face the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 23 BYU Cougars hosting No. 19 Arizona State.

When will the top teams in the country be taking the field?

A full look at the Week 3 college football schedule for the AP Top 25 teams can be seen below (all times ET, matchups with both teams ranked are in bold).

Week 3 AP Top 25 College Football Schedule

Saturday, September 18

Nebraska vs Oklahoma (3), FOX, 12:00 pm

New Mexico vs Texas A&M (7), SEC Network, 12:00 pm

Cincinnati (8) vs Indiana, ESPN, 12:00 pm

Virginia Tech (15) vs West Virginia, FOX Sports 1, 12:00 pm

Coastal Carolina (16) vs Buffalo, ESPN2, 12:00 pm

Michigan State vs Miami (24), ABC, 12:00 pm

Northern Illinois vs Michigan (25), Big Ten Network, 12:00 pm

Purdue vs Notre Dame (12), NBC, 2:30 pm

Alabama (1) vs Florida (11), CBS, 3:30 pm

Kent State vs Iowa (5), Big Ten Network, 3:30 pm

Georgia Tech vs Clemson (6), ABC, 3:30 pm

Tulsa vs Ohio State (9), FOX Sports 1, 3:30 pm

Georgia Southern vs Arkansas (20), SEC Network, 4:00 pm

South Carolina vs Georgia (2), ESPN, 7:00 pm

Stony Brook vs Oregon (4), Pac-12 Network, 7:30 pm

Auburn (22) vs Penn State (10), ABC, 7:30 pm

Virginia vs North Carolina, ACC Network, 7:30 pm

Tulane vs Ole Miss (17), ESPN2, 8:00 pm

Arizona State (19) vs BYU (23), ESPN, 10:15 pm

Iowa State (14) vs UNLV, CBS Sports Network, 10:30 pm

Fresno State vs UCLA (13), Pac-12 Network, 10:45 pm