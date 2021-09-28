ECU’s John Young Named Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week For Week 4

Week 4 of the 2021 college football season is in the books, so the weekly honors are beginning to roll out. For East Carolina punter John Young, that meant adding a piece of hardware to his trophy case for a strong effort in a win over Charleston Southern.

This week, the Augusta Sports Council and Ray Guy Award announced Young has been named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for the Week 4 games.

Young punted the ball seven times during the game against Charleston Southern for a total of 317 yards. Five of his punts ended up inside CSU’s 20-yard line, with a long punt of 58 yards.