Nebraska Football Hires Mark Whipple As New Offensive Coordinator

It didn’t take Mark Whipple too long to find a new job after stepping down as offensive coordinator of the ACC Champion Pittsburgh Panthers.

On Wednesday morning, the Nebraska football program announced the hiring of Whipple as the Cornhuskers new quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. The news had been swirling throughout the morning until it was officially confirmed.

At Pitt, Whipple helped produce a top five offense that averaged 502.9 yards per game, 43 points per game, 350.2 passing yards per game, and a red zone touchdown percentage over 70 percent with Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett under center.

Husker Nation, help us welcome Coach Mark Whipple to the Good Life!!!#GBR /// @CoachWhipPitt pic.twitter.com/73aWhbHXx2 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 8, 2021

In addition to the hiring of Whipple, Nebraska introduced Donovan Raiola as the new offensive line coach. Raiola, who had a five-year NFL career, was serving as an assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears.

With the new hires, Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost will hope the Nebraska offense reaches new heights during the 2022 college football season.