Grambling State Football: Hue Jackson Set To Be Next Head Coach

The Grambling State football program has reportedly closed in on its new head coach.

According to multiple reports, the Tigers are set to hire former NFL coach Hue Jackson as the next head coach. Grambling State fired Broderick Fobbs after eight seasons back in November.

An official announcement is expected to come on Friday.

This past season, Jackson served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State.

Throughout his career, Jackson has served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns. He also has stints at the collegiate and NFL level with Arizona State, Cal, USC, the Washington Football Team, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, and Baltimore Ravens.

As a head coach, Jackson is just 11-44-1, including an 0-16 season with the Browns in 2017. Grambling State, however, will be hoping for much more positive results.