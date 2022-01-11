https://www.instagram.com/p/BgOp_1MHX1-/
March Madness is finally here with the NCAA Tournament officially kicking off this week.
As we prepare to enter the tournament, people across the country will be coming together to give their predictions and enter their picks in a bracket challenge with your family, friends, or co-workers in the office. Telecomasia.net recently shared its predictions – you can find them on the website.
Wherever you are participating, it’s always nice to stand out with a clever name for your bracket.
As is the case with fantasy football, you can never get too creative or be “punny” enough when it comes to naming your squad, so we have gathered a list of the top bracket names over the past few years that will have your friends howling.
What should you name your bracket?
- Final Fourgasm
- Cinderella Story
- Full Metal Bracket
- Basket Cases
- Church of Bracketology
- When I Think About You I Touch Bill Self
- Bonzie Scheme
- Sweep The Leg, Grayson
- Trippin’ Like Grayson Allen
- 50 Shades of Grayson Allen
- Grayson’s Anatomy
- Big Baller Bracket
- Not In Kansas Anymore
- Breaking Cardinal Rules
- The Louisville Escorts
- FBI To The Final Four
- Shock It To Me
- Shock and Awe
- March Sadness
- Point Gods
- Court Stormers
- Buzzer Beaters
- Fear the Flash Mob
- This Whole Thing’s a Bracket
- Bill Walton Smells Colors
- Sad JordansCrying Jordans
- 7-10 Splits
- Jock (Landale) Strap
- I Can See for Miles and Miles (Bridges)
- Bubblicious
- March Mad Men
- Not Under FBI Investigation
- A Long (Aaron) Holiday
- Floppers
- Fast Breaking Bad
- Ball So Hard University
- Definitely In My Izzone
- Sparty Party
- Bruce Pearl’s BBQ
- Bruce Pearl Necklace
- Hoops, There it Is
- Ball Is Life
- Tark the Left Shark
- LOUD NOISES
- Tark the Shark Week
- March Badness
- Brack On Track
- Bo’s Badgers
- LiAngelo Stole My Bracket
- Will Trade My Bracket for Free Tattoos
- Bo Knows Loose Balls
- Headbands Make Her Dance
- Stallings Will F’n Kill You
- One Shining Moment
- And1 Shining Moment
- Stretch Final Fours
- Back Door Man
- Air Ballers
- One Man Wolf Pack
- Pitino’s Pity Party
- Marchmageddon
- One Time at Band Camp
- Band-Aides
- I Still Hate Laettner
- Coach 1K
- Houston We Have Tipoff
- Cameron Crazies
- Jay Bilas Follows Me
- Grayson Cruz’s Trippin’ Bracket
- Duke’s No-Look Policy
- Don’t Hate the Player, Hate the Game
- Calipari’s Recruiting Budget
- Can’t get a fade every day
- Ashley’s Judds
- This Is My Bracket
- Big Bluegrass Nation
- Ben Simmons GPA
- Diaper Dandy
- One and Won
- Already Busted
- Undefeated
- Smokin’ a Bol
- Ballbusters
- Harry Balls
- Take off Your Pants and Bracket
- Afterthought
- Shot In The Dark
- Participation Trophy
- The Dream Shakers
- Put the money in my Hansborough
- Drinkin’ The Woody Hayes Punch
- Zack Novak’s Grit
- Gritty McGritterson
- Doing Things the Hardaway?
- Upset Days
- Give Me My Money
- Don’t Bogut That Joint
- Wake & Blake
- Friends in Luol Places
- Dahntay’s Peak