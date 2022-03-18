Top ten SummerSlam matches of all time

For nearly 30 years, SummerSlam has been the summer’s equivalent of Wrestlemania in WWE and there have been some very exciting moments in the history of the show.

This year should be provide some pretty terrific matches and moments, but will it live up to some of the top matches from the past?

From quite possibly the greatest cage match in the history of professional wrestling to two careers being boosted to new heights in a breakout match, there have been some special moments over the last three decades.

What are the top ten matches in SummerSlam history? Read on to find out our opinions!