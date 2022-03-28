Top 10 Greatest Soccer Players Of All Time

Who are the greatest soccer players in the history of the sport? With soccer being so popular around the globe, there are countless players who emerge from their home countries to eventually represent them on a national stage in the FIFA World Cup. We have seen incredible success stories and highlights to remember, but who has really left their lasting impact on the sports world?

We take a look at the top 10 best players to ever play the game, featuring standouts like Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane and “The Hand of God” Diego Maradona.

There performances on the pitch will not be forgotten, and the success they have reached at the international and club level will be felt for years to come. And who knows, maybe some new talent will emerge at the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will eventually make their way into soccer history.

Who are the top 10 soccer players of all time? Let’s take a look.



10. Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho was an attacking midfielder and international star thanks to his success with the Brazilian national team and European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and AC Milan. The Porto Alegre native helped lead Brazil to the 2002 FIFA World Cup championship and a Confederations Cup title in 2005. During his career, Ronaldinho won the Ballon d’Or, FIFA World Player of the Year two times, and has been inducted into the Brazilian Football Museum Hall of Fame. The Brazilian footballer has a son João, who is named after his late father, with Brazilian dancer Janaina Mendes.

Club Team

Grêmio (1998-2001), Paris Saint-Germain (2001-2003), Barcelona (2003-2008), Milan (2008-2011), Flamengo (2011-2012), Atlético Mineiro (2012-2014), Querétaro (2014-2015), Fluminense (2015)

National Team

Brazil

World Cup Appearances

2002 (champions), 2006

Club Career Stats

367 appearances, 29,478 minutes, 143 goals, 74 yellow cards, 2 double yellows, 2 red cards

International Career Stats

53 appearances, 4,294 minutes, 15 goals, 7 yellow cards, 1 double yellow, 1 red card

Major Titles/Awards

World Cup, Ballon d’Or (2005), UEFA Champions League, Confederations Cup, Copa Libertadores, La Liga (2x),FIFA World Player of the Year (2x), Brazilian Football Museum Hall of Fame, FIFA Confederations Cup Golden Ball, FIFA Confederations Cup Golden Shoe, Recopa Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil, Super Cup (2x), Carioca 1, Gaúcho 1 (2x), Mineiro 1