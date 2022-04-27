Sports are a huge part of American culture, and it is no wonder that sports betting is one of the most popular forms of gambling. There are many sports to choose from and various ways to place bets. Sports betting can be exciting, but it can also be tricky for beginners.

Here is a look at some of the popular sites that offer college sports betting:

Bet365nk.

bet365 is one of the world’s most popular sportsbooks and has a dedicated section for college sports betting. The firm allows you to bet on everything from winning individual games to conference championships and tournament games.

The site also covers so-called prop bets, where you can wager upon such things as who will hit the first 3-pointer in a game or which team will win the coin toss. For the NCAA tournament, bet365 offers more than 200 different props.

There are usually a few bonuses available for new users, but there aren’t any dedicated to college basketball. The site does not accept players from all US states.

Betamerica.

The BetAmerica is an online sports book that offers to bet on college football, basketball, and baseball. They provide their service to customers in Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey. Also, they are known for having some of the best customer services in the industry.

BetAmerica is one of the most popular sites offering college sports betting. They have been around for over ten years, knowing what they are doing. Their website is easy to use, and you can place bets from anywhere with an internet connection. There are several ways to place your bets at BetAmerica, including:

Live betting: BetAmerica offers live betting on college games. If you place a bet during the game, it will be settled as soon as it’s over.

Bets on multiple games: BetAmerica allows you to place bets on various games at once. You can mix and match teams from different conferences or divisions—whatever works best for you!

Props: BetAmerica offers prop bets on college football games. This includes which team will score first or last. If there will be more than one overtime period. Whether there will be a safety in the game; and much more.

Pointsbet

The PointsBet is a U.S.-based online sports book, casino, and horse racing wagering operator that has become one of the world’s most popular sports betting sites. It was founded in 2017 by an Australian-based company publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.

PointsBet offers a wide range of betting options and features to its customers. This includes live betting and mobile apps. You can use while watching games or events on television or at live sporting events. The company prides itself on offering some of the most competitive odds in the industry and various deposit methods to make your betting experience easy and convenient.

PointsBet offers several deposit methods for its customers, including credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets like PayPal, bank wire transfers, cashier’s checks, money orders, pre-paid credit cards, and even cryptocurrency (BitPay).

The company accepts deposits in both USD and AUD, making it easier for customers worldwide to use its services without worrying about exchange rates or conversion fees. If you’re looking for an online sports book with great odds and easy banking options for your next bet, PointsBet should be on your list.

Fanduel

The Fanduel is the most famous online sports book website. It allows you to play for real money and offers various other games to play for free. Fanduel offers both daily fantasy sports and weekly fantasy sports leagues.

While Fanduel does not offer a mobile app, it has a website optimized for mobile devices. It is also possible to play on your computer or laptop if you have internet access at home. What does Fanduel offer? Fanduel offers fantasy football games for both NFL and NCAA football.

It also offers a variety of other games, including poker, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. While it doesn’t offer any college basketball games, it does offer college football games and baseball games.

Fanduel has a customer service team available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for customer support. The company prides itself on providing excellent customer service and will respond quickly to any questions or concerns you may have. The customer service team can be reached by phone during regular business hours or through email on any day or night.

Conclusion

There are crypto betting sites that allow players to bet on collegiate sports. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum make funding your account easy at these sites.