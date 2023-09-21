Collegiate Quarterbacks’ Path to NFL Stardom: Which Colleges Have Produced the Greatest QBs of All Time?

The NFL has been around for a long time, and there is no more important position on the gridiron than that of the quarterback. The QB is the man responsible for the success of an entire franchise. They have to take the criticism when their team flops. and in turn, they will receive all the credit should their team go on to glory. position plays a significant role in its history.

In fact, the trials, tribulations, and pressures of being a starting quarterback in the league have recently been documented in a brilliant Netflix docuseries aptly named “Quarterback.” The first season of the blockbuster show follows the stories of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and former Atlanta Falcons man Marcus Mariota. The show has received rave reviews thus far and a second season has been confirmed, with Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow confirmed to feature.

But the game’s greatest quarterbacks had to be developed during their college careers, and some schools have been known to provide better players than others. In recent years, the University of Alabama has provided some incredibly talented stars. For three years in the late 2010s, both the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa – two of the finest quarterbacks in the NFL today – were both on the same stacked roster. They weren’t enough to bring a national championship to the Crimson Tide, however, if you’re someone who has been betting on college football odds, you’ll have noticed that they are currently priced at +300 to stun the Georgia Bulldogs and claim the SEC Championship this season.

From legends like Joe Montana and Tom Brady to current young stars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, the quarterbacks’ performances have always been the center stage of NFL games. But which college teams have produced the most significant number of successful quarterbacks? Let us take a look.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame has been a traditional powerhouse in college football and has produced many successful quarterbacks. Joe Montana is the most famous of them all, winning four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. The Comeback Kid was a two-time All-American quarterback as a Midshipman and to say that he went on to have an illustrious career in the professional game would be an understatement. Other notable quarterbacks from the Indiana-based college include Joe Theismann, who led the Washington Redskins to a first Super Bowl in franchise history, and Terry Hanratty, who was a two-time All-American in the late ’60s.

USC

USC is another college with a long tradition of developing successful quarterbacks. Some of the famous names include Carson Palmer, who was a Heisman Trophy winner in 2002 and led his team to the Orange Bowl. The Fresno-born star went on to have a successful career in the big league, including a seven-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals and a further four-year spell as an Arizona Cardinals. Another former USC quarterback, Matt Leinart, was a Heisman Trophy winner in 2004 and led the Trojans to a national championship. He too went on to play for the Cardinals as well as the Houston Texans.

Miami

The University of Miami has produced many successful NFL quarterbacks, including Jim Kelly, Vinny Testaverde, and Bernie Kosar. Kelly led the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls in the early ’90s, an achievement that no team has been able to match since. Inexplicably however the Highmark Stadium outfit managed to conspire to lose all four of those trips to the Big Game. Testaverde meanwhile played for several teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and the New York Jets.

Stanford

Stanford has produced several quarterbacks who went on to have successful careers in the NFL. The most famous among them is John Elway, who is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever take to the gridiron. Elway led the Denver Broncos to two straight Lombardi trophies in the late ’90s and had a Hall of Fame career. Other notable quarterbacks from Stanford include Andrew Luck and Jim Plunkett, both of whom went on to have long and storied careers.

Michigan

Michigan is another college with a long history of developing successful quarterbacks, none more than the consensus GOAT, Tom Brady. The recently retired star has won more Super Bowls than any other player throughout football history, claiming six titles with the New England Patriots as well as one final Lombardi with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’. Other successful quarterbacks from Michigan include Jim Harbaugh, who played for several teams in the NFL and later became a successful head coach, and Elvis Grbac, who had a ten-year career in the league.

Conclusion

Many colleges have produced great quarterbacks that have gone on to have successful careers in the NFL. These colleges have not only produced talented QBs but have contributed significantly to the overall development of the game of football. Whether you are a football fan or not, these quarterbacks’ stories are sure to inspire anyone striving for excellence in their field.