When most people think about the sports industry, they tend to think of the Major League sports. The NHL, NFL, NBA, and MLB are the top that come to mind, but Major League Soccer is also getting some traction recently. However, the truth is that college sports are also huge in the United States.

College basketball and college football are especially popular, so much so that they can even compete with some of the professionals in terms of fans and followers. Which begs the question; is it possible to bet on college sports? In this article, we attempt to find out.

How to Bet on College Sports?

The answer is quite simple; yes, you can bet on college sports. A lot of bookies cover the big events in the NCAA, and set up betting odds for those who are interested. The best part about betting on college sports is how easy it can be done in 2024.

Online sportsbooks have truly elevated the betting world. They are easy to access, often have a simple interface, and with all of the bonuses that they offer, they’ve truly made betting accessible to newbies and veterans alike.

The Most Popular College Sports

Now that we have firmly established that college sports are available at online sportsbooks, the next question is what are the most popular college sports to bet on. Many may already be aware of the answer to this question; but in case you don’t know, let us take a look at a few examples.

College Football: Football is America’s favorite sport. The NFL is the biggest organization out of the four major leagues. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to find that college football is also the most popular college sport to watch and bet on. Many take the games here just as seriously as they do pro matches.

College Basketball: Basketball is another option for fans of college sports. College ball is close to football in terms of popularity, with March Madness being one of the most popular events in college sports, in general.

College Soccer: With soccer growing in popularity across the US, it shouldn’t shock anyone to learn that it has become one of the most popular college sports. Even in the professional realm, soccer has overtaken hockey in terms of popularity in the USA.

Tips for College Sports Betting

Now that we know what the most popular sports are, it would be a good idea to bring up a few tips for those new to college sports betting. The first thing to note is that finding a safe and legitimate bookie is most important. The best bookies are licensed in the USA or by European Union nations. So, keep your eyes open for a safe and legitimate license.

Another good idea is to actually follow the sport you are betting on. Certainly, the odds are there to help you make decisions. But, the most informed decisions come from players who have watched and been with these athletes for a long time, and are aware of their talents and their faults. After all, upsets do happen in college sports.