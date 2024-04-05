Duke Final Four Appearances And Last National Championship Win

The Duke University Blue Devils are really good at basketball. They’ve been to a big tournament called March Madness a lot of times because they have a great team.

It’s been quite the journey for Duke this season.

After Coach K retired, Duke still made it to March Madness, but they stumbled early. This year, though, they’re back with a vengeance. They started as the fourth seed and have fought their way to the Elite Eight. Their latest victory? A stunning upset over top-seeded Houston.

NO. 4 DUKE KNOCKS OUT NO. 1 HOUSTON TO ADVANCE TO THE ELITE 8 😱 pic.twitter.com/p1lIDZI88B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2024

Now, they’re eyeing a spot in the Final Four. It’s been a hot minute since they’ve danced that far. Just how long, you ask?

Duke’s trophy case is pretty packed, with 17 Final Four appearances and five shiny national championship trophies. All those wins? They happened with Coach K at the helm. He’s kind of a big deal there.

The last time Duke was in the Final Four, they didn’t just show up—they left as champs. That was back in 2015. Since then, the Elite Eight was their roadblock, until now.

Back in 2015, Duke was the team to beat, the top dog. They had a roster full of stars destined for the NBA. It was almost like watching future pros before they hit the big leagues.

This season’s different. They’re the underdogs, which is a bit weird for Duke. But hey, they’ve already taken down a number one seed. They’re in control of their destiny, and if they make it to Glendale, who knows what could happen? Sunday’s the big day.

We’ll see if they can pull it off.