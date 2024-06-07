Purdue’s Final Four Inexperience Shown in Sticker Fail

The Purdue Boilermakers men’s basketball team has made it to the March Madness Final Four for the first time since 1980. Led by their big man, Zach Edey, Purdue has avenged their shocking first-round exit in the 2023 tournament when they lost to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson University.

They could still lose to a double-digit seed in NC State.

But let’s focus on their achievements so far. Purdue has defeated Grambling State, Utah State, Gonzaga, and Tennessee by 18, 39, 12, and six points, respectively. They’re finally looking like the dominant team everyone expected last year.

While their on-court performance has been stellar, some off-court moments could use a bit more practice.

In the postgame ceremony, a player from the team is supposed to put their team name on the next arm in the bracket to signify their win. “Purdue” was put on upside-down.

Hopefully, this isn’t a bad omen for the Boilermakers in the next round.

44 years in the making, and @FletcherLoyer botches the stamp 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LDWP5jqV7R — Boilermaker’d (@boilermaker_d) March 31, 2024

Luckily, they don’t score you based on your sticker placement. You’re graded based on the score of the game. To that end, Purdue did everything they were supposed to do.

Next up for the Boilermakers is NC State, an 11 seed that has surprised many in this favorite-heavy tournament. Led by DJ Burns, NC State could be a sneaky challenge for Purdue. This matchup between Edey and Burns promises to be intriguing, as both big men have significantly impacted their teams this March.