5 Rookies Already Turning Heads in NFL Preseason Camps

The NFL preseason is a proving ground where newcomers can rapidly shift the outlook for entire franchises. Every summer, a handful of rookies emerge from the pack, impressing coaches, teammates, and fans with their early performances.

This year is no exception. As training camps open across the league, several first-year players are already making a mark, signaling they could play pivotal roles much sooner than expected.

Here are five rookies who are not just filling out rosters; they’re forcing their way into the spotlight, challenging veterans, and raising expectations for the 2025 NFL season.

1. Cameron Ward: Tennessee’s New Hope at Quarterback

Tennessee’s selection of Cameron Ward with the first overall pick was a clear signal that the franchise is committed to rebuilding around a dynamic leader.

Ward’s early days in camp have matched the hype. He’s taken command of the offense, organized rookie pass catchers for early-morning film sessions, and asserted himself in team drills.

Ward’s ability to shake off mistakes, such as bouncing back from an interception with 18 straight completions, has impressed coaches. His poise under pressure and willingness to challenge defenders deep have given Tennessee’s staff confidence that he can accelerate the team’s transition.

If his trajectory continues, Ward could quickly become the face of the Titans’ turnaround.

2. Travis Hunter: A Two-Way Sensation in Jacksonville

Few rookies have generated as much intrigue as Travis Hunter, who is taking snaps at both wide receiver and cornerback for Jacksonville.

Hunter’s rare athleticism and versatility have translated immediately, with highlight plays on both sides of the ball during minicamp. Coaches have noted his ability to impact games, whether defending passes or making contested catches.

Hunter’s adaptability is allowing Jacksonville to experiment with creative packages, maximizing his value. Early camp reports suggest that Hunter is not just a novelty; he‘s expected to contribute meaningfully on offense and defense, a rarity in today’s NFL (and well worth following). His progress will be closely watched as preseason games approach.

3. Tetairoa McMillan: Energizing Carolina’s Passing Attack

Carolina invested a top-10 pick in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and the early returns have been encouraging.

McMillan’s route-running precision and explosiveness have given quarterback Bryce Young a reliable new target. During camp, McMillan has consistently separated from defenders and made difficult catches in traffic, providing a spark to an offense eager for playmakers.

His transition from college to the pros appears seamless, with coaches praising his polish and work ethic. As Carolina seeks to revitalize its aerial game, McMillan’s emergence could be a catalyst for improved production, especially in red-zone situations where his size and body control stand out.

4. Abdul Carter: Giants’ Edge Rusher Making Immediate Impact

Abdul Carter arrived in New York with expectations of bolstering the Giants' pass rush, and he has not disappointed. Early in camp, Carter's speed and power have overwhelmed offensive linemen, drawing praise from coaches who see him as ahead of schedule. His ability to disrupt plays in the backfield has already led to increased reps with the starters.

Carter’s relentless motor and quick adaptation to the Giants’ defensive scheme have positioned him as a potential difference-maker. If he maintains this pace, Carter could become a focal point of New York’s defense, providing a much-needed boost to a unit seeking more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

5. Ty Robinson: Philadelphia’s Warrior in the Trenches

Philadelphia’s decision to draft Ty Robinson to fortify the defensive line is already paying dividends. With the departure of key veterans, Robinson has stepped into a rotation that demands both strength and versatility. In camp, he has demonstrated the ability to anchor against the run and flash potential as a pass rusher.

Coaches have noted Robinson’s developmental upside, emphasizing how his athleticism and work ethic are accelerating his integration into the Eagles’ scheme.

While Philadelphia’s defensive front remains deep, Robinson’s early impact suggests he could carve out a significant role, especially if he continues to refine his technique and leverage.

Honorable Mention: Jeanty is the Raiders’ Backfield X-Factor

Las Vegas found a potential gem in Ashton Jeanty, who is already challenging for touches in a crowded Raiders backfield. Jeanty’s burst through the line and ability to catch passes out of the backfield have set him apart during drills.

Coaches have highlighted his vision and decisiveness, traits that often translate to early playing time for running backs. With the Raiders seeking more explosive plays on offense, Jeanty’s emergence could force the coaching staff to expand his role. If he continues to impress in preseason action, Jeanty may quickly rise from a rotational piece to a key contributor in Las Vegas.

What These Early Standouts Mean for the Season Ahead

The performances of these rookies in preseason camps are more than just promising storylines; they’re reshaping depth charts and altering expectations across the league. As these first-year players continue to impress, they will push veterans, inspire strategic adjustments, and inject fresh energy into their teams.

For fans and analysts alike, monitoring their development offers a window into the evolving dynamics of the 2025 season. The next few weeks will reveal which of these rookies can translate camp success into regular-season impact, but their early momentum is already setting the stage for a year defined by new faces and unexpected breakthroughs.

*This article is based on information available at the time of writing 2025/07/14, and includes analysis and projections. Player performances, team decisions, and draft outcomes are subject to change.