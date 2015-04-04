Kentucky fan hits on ESPN’s Kaylee Hartung (Video)

https://vine.co/v/OlwziegtIQP

Live television can be very entertaining, especially when you are conducting interviews with fans who may or may not have decided to partake in the consumption of alcohol before stepping up to the microphone.

Just ask ESPN’s Kaylee Hartung, who ran into Kentucky superfan Bill Morgan.

Morgan wears some serious blue shades to support his team and he has apparently been following them on their Final Four trips for quite some time.

After discussing Kentucky and what he thinks is next, good ole Bill parted ways from the interview with a smooth compliment of Miss Hartung.

To see the full interview with the overzealous Kentucky fan can be seen in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWjRsSG7ZXA

Don’t worry, Kentucky Bill.

Being unable to contain a flattering comment can be hard to do. Just ask your favorite team’s upcoming opponent, Nigel Hayes, who dropped this bomb on a stenographer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlNpVFxQUtE

The Kentucky Wildcats enter Saturday night’s Final Four matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers with a record of 38-0. If they are victorious, Kentucky will advance to the national championship game where they attempt to finish the season with an incredible 40-0 record.

Kentucky and Wisconsin are set to tip-off at 7:40 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

