Former UCF football player graduates after 2012 stroke

Graduation at the University of Central Florida involved a very special moment.

Former UCF football player Robert Pritchard, who suffered a serious stroke back in 2012, was able to walk across the stage to receive his diploma.

After his stroke, Pritchard needed assistance performing every day tasks.

Now, just three years later, Pritchard has earned a graduate degree in criminal justice.

“I’m very lucky and very blessed,” Pritchard said, via the university’s official website. “People who have strokes, it’s not easy to make this kind of recovery. Being an athlete, as far as having that competitive drive, and being motivated to do rehab and do the stuff to help get me back to where I was before.

“As far as me going through school, that was a part of my therapy. Just having my independence and having something to work toward help set me up for the future.”

It is a great story and incredible accomplishment for the young man.

You can check out a more detailed look at Pritchard’s journey in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4aG2f5AqaA

