Video: Cliff diving in Maui never looked so fun

The University of Hawaii divers are currently enjoying some free time unlike a number of university students. After a video of the group cliff-diving went viral last summer, they are set to release another highlight reel before fall rolls around.

While preparing for the video, Hawaii diver Aimee Harrison was filmed by Andrew Agcaoili performing a backflip into the water in Maui.

If you remember the video that was released last year, you can’t help but to be excited about what will be coming out next. If you have yet to see the video, check it out below and get ready to be impressed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNIOMpgVsXY

Can’t get enough of Campus Sports? Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news and exclusive giveaways!