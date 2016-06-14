Video: NFL players’ kids make touching comments in Father’s Day ad

Sunday is Father’s Day. In anticipation of the celebration, Courtyard Hotels released a very touching ad featuring the children of a handful of NFL stars.

The children of NFL players like Antonio Brown, Drew Brees, Ryan Kalil and Vince Wilfork gave their thoughts on their dads, while their fathers were listening in. As you would expect, it was a touching video that brought a smile to the face of all of the NFL dads.

Some of the responses from the children were funny, while others were very touching.

The end result is a feel-good video that everyone can appreciate.

You can see the ad below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCtrScg9tn4

Campus Sports would like to wish an early Father’s Day to all of the proud dads out there and those men who fill a strong role.

