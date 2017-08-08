Abby Hornacek Is A Certified Smoke Show Who Can Ball Like Her Father

VIEW GALLERY

It appears there isn’t much Abby Hornacek can’t do.

If you follow her on Instagram, you’re already aware that she is an accomplished sports journalist, former collegiate athlete, and the daughter of NBA champion Jeff Hornacek.

If you were wondering if any of Jeff’s skills transferred over to Abby, here’s your answer.

Even though she played varsity and sand volleyball while attending USC, Abby Hornacek seems to know what to do with a basketball in her hands as well. She successfully crosses-over and dribbles past her defender.

If there were a hoop to shoot at, chances are good she would have drained it.

Don’t believe. Check this out.

How many times to you go to the park and chuck up bricks and airballs before you catch lightning in a bottle and get one to rattle in? Don’t be embarrassed it happens to most of us.

If you were putting together a three-on-three at the park, seems like you might take Abby to be your sharpshooter from the outside.

Or get her to man the low-post. Seems like she can do it all.

[H/T: Bro Bible]

Photo Credit: Instagram