Home Basketball Abby Hornacek Is A Certified Smoke Show Who Can Ball Like Her...
Basketball

Abby Hornacek Is A Certified Smoke Show Who Can Ball Like Her Father

By Michael Napoles

-

0

VIEW GALLERY

It appears there isn’t much Abby Hornacek can’t do.

If you follow her on Instagram, you’re already aware that she is an accomplished sports journalist, former collegiate athlete, and the daughter of NBA champion Jeff Hornacek.

If you were wondering if any of Jeff’s skills transferred over to Abby, here’s your answer.

Even though she played varsity and sand volleyball while attending USC, Abby Hornacek seems to know what to do with a basketball in her hands as well. She successfully crosses-over and dribbles past her defender.

If there were a hoop to shoot at, chances are good she would have drained it.

View this post on Instagram

Having a ball in the studio with @dross120 🏀

A post shared by Abby Hornacek (@abbyhornacek) on

Don’t believe. Check this out.

How many times to you go to the park and chuck up bricks and airballs before you catch lightning in a bottle and get one to rattle in? Don’t be embarrassed it happens to most of us.

If you were putting together a three-on-three at the park, seems like you might take Abby to be your sharpshooter from the outside.

View this post on Instagram

Playground days 🏀

A post shared by Abby Hornacek (@abbyhornacek) on

Or get her to man the low-post. Seems like she can do it all.

[H/T: Bro Bible]

Can’t get enough of Campus Sports? Follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news and exclusive giveaways!

Photo Credit: Instagram

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Top 5 Greatest NBA Rivalries Of All Time

Johnna Bollesen -
Between long-fought seven-game-series and chippy matchups that vexed a long-term competition, here are five of the greatest rivalries in the NBA. 5. Philadelphia 76ers vs....
Read more
Basketball

This is the Cost Per Win For Each NBA Coach

stuarthudson29 -
We all know that NBA coaches are not struggling financially. They all have an annual salary of over a million dollars and have the perk of doing what they love.
Read more
Basketball

The Origins Of EVERY NBA Team’s Name

Johnna Bollesen -
Whether it was a naming contest, superstition, or an admiration for a regional tradition, the 30 teams composing the NBA today accumulated their modern...
Read more
Basketball

Ranking The Last 5 Number One Picks In The NBA Draft

Adonys Temple -
There is a double edge sword of being the number one pick in the NBA draft. On the one hand, you are the first...
Read more
Basketball

Top 5 NBA Players To Never Win A Championship

Adonys Temple -
Winning an NBA championship is every player's dream. Sometimes using an NBA title is a form of validation for one's legacy. Aside from being...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Hottest Female News Anchors In The World

Girls Josh Sanchez -
The news industry is booming with a whirlwind of events taking place across the world. With the wide range of politics, sports, and news...
Read more

Top 50 Richest Athletes Wives & Girlfriends

Girls Eric Italia -

Top 10 Loudest NFL Stadiums – Ranked

Football Johnna Bollesen -

#WCW: Erica Fontaine, West Virginia Gymnastics (PHOTOS)

Girls Josh Sanchez -
- Advertisment -
© 2020 COED Media
MORE STORIES

John Calipari shoots down report linking him to Kings

Basketball

Texas president: Barnes departure unrelated to allegations

Basketball

Luke Maye’s Professor Says UNC Star Is A Model Student

Basketball