Top 10 Loudest NFL Stadiums – Ranked

Passionate fanbases, tailgates and a day of the week dedicated to football are all defining attributes of America’s sport. The NFL shield logo itself bears the stars and stripes. It’s no surprise then that NFL stadiums get tremendously loud with hyper fans who take their excitement and support to the next level. Here are 10 of the loudest NFL stadiums.

10. USA Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings

After opening in 2016, the new home of the Minnesota Vikings is an impressively large venue furnished with 65,000 seats and 1,200 HD flat-screen televisions. Brandishing some of the closest seats to the field in the league and with surrounding digital access to the action, in addition to the bellowing Viking horn, USA Bank Stadium is well-equipped for maximizing sound.

9. Authority Field At Mile High, Denver Broncos

In one of the harshest climates in the league, Authority Field at Mile High is a physically brutal place to play. Between freezing temperatures and low oxygen levels, visiting teams often struggle to adapt to the cruel conditions. Colorado natives ensure an arduous experience by flooding Authority Field with a cascade of noise.

8. Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Steelers

Resting on the bank of the Ohio River and offering a beautiful view of the city of Pittsburgh, Heinz Field is not only stunning but also one of the most daunting stadiums in the NFL. Between the team’s success in numerous Super Bowls and tradition of waving the Terrible Towel, the Steelers enjoy one of the greatest home field advantages in the league.

7. AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys

It’s only fitting that America’s Team is spoiled with one of America’s most luxurious stadiums. At $1.3 billion, AT&T Stadium, otherwise known as “JerryWorld”, is the epicenter of football. Aside from its utter size and massive jumbotron hovering above the team’s star emblem, proud Cowboys fans help cultivate the intensity of AT&T Stadium with uproarious cheers and livelihood.

6. Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers

With some of the most loyal and dedicated fans in the NFL, Lambeau Field consistently ranks among the top highest stadiums for home field attendance. In addition to a surrounding sea of green and gold, the roaring winds that whip through Lambeau Field contribute to a deafening and chaotic environment.

5. Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots

Between six Super Bowl Championship titles and one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, New England fans have a lot to cheer about. For the past several years, the Patriots have been the team to beat and fans are hardly bored of it. The pride and energy they bring to Gillette Stadium make for one of the loudest and most intimidating atmospheres in the NFL.

4. Mercedes Benz Superdome, New Orleans Saints

At the heart of New Orleans, the Mercedes Benz Superdome embodies the same spirit and pride as the Birthplace of Jazz. Saints fans produce a hyper abundance of noise, making a trip to the Superdome a miserable experience for visiting teams.

3. Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Colts

Between 1984 and 2007, RCA Dome housed the Indianapolis Colts before it was demolished in 2009 as part of an expansion project. $730 million later, Lucas Oil Stadium became the new home of the Indianapolis Colts. Accompanying the colossal state-of-the-art speakers and other modern advancements came the roaring Colts fanbase. Between the speakers and fans, Lucas Oil Stadium has been so loud that in 2009, the team had to defend itself against charges of using artificial crowd noise.

2. Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs

In September of 2014, Chiefs fans broke the Seahawks’ record for loudest sports crowd in the world. At a booming 142.2 decibels, Arrowhead Stadium was louder than a rock concert or even an aircraft carrier deck. Ever since acquiring the bragging rights, Chiefs fans have shared a spirited rivalry with the Seahawks over who boasts the loudest home stadium.

1. CenturyLink Field, Seattle Seahawks

CenturyLink Field is in a league of its own when it comes to being loud. Home of the 12th man, the Seahawks’ home turf is engineered to trap sound and the fans supply plenty of it – 137.6 decibels to be exact. In 1984, the Seahawks retired the number 12 jersey in honor of their fans, who take enormous pride in being a contributing factor on the field. For consistently ambushing opponents with an onslaught of noise, Seahawks fans are leading the NFL in visiting team false starts. CenturyLink Field is also the site of the momentous “Beast Quake”, a 67-yard touchdown run made by former running back Marshawn Lynch, whose legendary run had fans jumping and celebrating so wildly that the movement registered on a nearby seismograph. In recent years, CenturyLink Field and Arrowhead Stadium have competed for loudest venue. While Chiefs fans currently hold the record, the 12th man is eager to take back the title.