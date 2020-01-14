Super Bowl 54: Odds & Predictions for The Big Game

The Divisional Round of the playoffs concluded with astonishments and comebacks, leaving a rather unexpected pool of four elite teams left standing: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers. Now two games remain to determine the fate of who’s going home and who’s moving on to the big dance. Here are every conference finalist’s current odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to win Super Bowl 54 accompanied by our analyses.

Tennessee Titans (+700)

In the most remarkable of upsets, the Titans defied every odd pitted against them, taking down the popular Super Bowl favorite, Baltimore Ravens, 28-12. The Titans have been the unwavering underdog this playoff season, traveling on the road first to New England to dethrone the reigning Super Bowl champs and then on to Baltimore to eliminate the Ravens in an even more stunning exploit. Many spectators spoke dismissively of the Titans, instead forecasting the outcome of an inevitable rematch between the Patriots and the Ravens. Nevertheless, the Titans came out on top and now find themselves on the brink of representing the AFC on the biggest stage in sports. They have one more team to beat to pull off their trifecta of upsets.

Green Bay Packers (+600)

During the Divisional Round, the Packers managed to hold off a late comeback by the Seahawks in order to seal a 28-23 victory. The good news is they’re moving on to the NFC Championship game. The bad news is their roster suffered a handful of injuries. As of now, several players are questionable with an illness, back injury, or knee injury. Meanwhile, the 49ers escaped Minnesota largely unscathed and are primed to enter the NFC Championship at full strength. While this may push Green Bay into a greater disadvantage, head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t prepared to let it culminate their season.

San Francisco 49ers (+155)

The last time the 49ers and Packers met at Levi’s Stadium, the Niners humiliated the Packers in a decisive 37-8 victory. As round two quickly approaches, it’s safe to say that the rematch will be different. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not one to be embarrassed twice, and the rest of Green Bay will return for retribution. While this time around will certainly present a greater challenge, Garoppolo and company discernibly still possess the upper hand. The 49ers have been a long-time Super Bowl favorite since early in the regular season, and with just one more game in the way, they are edging to prove it.

Kansas City Chiefs (+130)

Down 24-0 in the first half against the Houston Texans, the Chiefs looked all but finished. Yet ushered by some miraculous offensive and defensive adjustments, Mahomes and company didn’t just rally, they conquered the rest of the game – scoring 28 unanswered points in the second quarter alone and holding the Texans to a single touchdown in the second half. The Chiefs would go on to win by a sizeable 20-point margin in a final score of 51-31. If Andy Reid can manufacture a comeback of this magnitude, he may be able to outmaneuver the steadfastness of the now 2-0 on-the-road Titans.