6 Great Books to Help You Learn Better

We have been learning something all our lives. Adapting to rapidly changing living conditions, the emergence of new devices, rules, require brain plasticity and quick learning. Some people learn new things quickly and easily, while others gain new knowledge in a hard way and through constant repetition. This collection of books will help you learn to learn. The work of specialists from various fields will help to reveal the real potential of the brain, to master new methods of not only memorizing, but also understanding the studied material.

Mastery (1991), George Leonard

The book uses real stories to tell you how you can quickly learn new skills. The concept of the book is that mastery is not the goal of learning, but the path to the final point. The author examines five elements that help you learn new things without frustration and complexity. Examples of athletes, psychologists explain what tools you need to use to achieve your goal. The author believes that quick and effective learning is hampered by the wrong way of thinking. By changing it, a person can achieve success in any area.

How to Read a Book (2010), Mortimer J. Adler

The book provides new information about brain examination. The author talks in great detail about the plasticity of the brain. The more we learn, the more complex the structure of the brain becomes, which he considers a muscle that requires constant training. New knowledge improves our brain, it becomes more complex, changes its structure at all levels: from the cellular level to the specialization of the hemispheres.

The idea is that the more we learn, the easier it is for us to learn new disciplines. As soon as the learning process stops, the brain stops developing, it is more difficult for it to perceive new information. And the main idea is that it doesn’t matter at what age you learn new things, the main thing is to strive and go towards your goal, and the brain is the best assistant on this path.

Various tools like Studocu help make learning more effective. With them, you can store all books and study materials in one place. This allows you nothing to lose and provides quick access.

How to Become a Straight-A Student (2006), Cal Newport

A book in which the author gives the reader the tools for productive learning. He specifically explains, using the example of students, what productive and unproductive learning is. Also, he describes what burnout is and how to avoid it. The idea is that an uninterrupted learning process throughout the day or sitting for a long time with textbooks produces much less results than mastering the material in short, intense fragments.

By managing our time, we give the brain the opportunity to accept, “digest” information, rest and prepare for the next “technique”. The author considers and explains why this approach is more effective than traditional cramming.

The Art of Learning (2007), Josh Waitzkin

The author offers the reader methods to accelerate and improve the performance of the brain. This is a short but comprehensive course on improving mental performance. Developing techniques based on his chess career, Josh Weitzkin also used the practice of martial arts, which he was fond of. Interesting are the author’s judgments that failures teach us more than successes. It is they that become the main incentive if they are treated and analyzed correctly.

The Memory Book (1974), Harry Lorayne

A very useful practical guide to improve memory. Many people believe that a good memory is an innate talent. The author proves that this is not the case. He developed a whole methodology, which is based on three systems of memorization. The author proves in practice that anyone can develop a phenomenal and even photographic memory if they wish and work hard. The book popularly sets out the poles of fast and effective memorization, based on the ability to bypass the main tricks of our memory. How to make it not hide what is considered ineffective, but at the same time not overload the brain.

How to Develop a Perfect Memory (1993), Dominic O’Brien

A minimum of theory, maximum of practice – this book really teaches the reader how to develop their memory. The author offers 5 basic memorization methods. He says that anyone can develop an ideal memory. At the same time, his education, age and motives do not matter. Equating memory with muscle, he calls its development training. Dominic O’Brien proves that perfect memory is not just about speedy learning in school or university disciplines. This is what completely changes life and its quality. The author proved his methodology by beating the largest European casinos in Blackjack, becoming an 8-time memory champion.