Malika Andrews Gets New ESPN NBA Show; Replaces Rachel Nichols’ The Jump

Malika Andrews has scored another gig with ESPN.

After taking over as sideline reporter for the NBA Finals and scoring rave reviews from fans and social media alike, ESPN has announced that the network’s rising star will take over as host of the new NBA program coming this fall.

Andrews will serve as host of NBA Today which is set to premiere on October 18. The one-hour show will air every day on ESPN beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Andrews will be joined by former NBA players Vince Carter and Kendrick Perkins, current WNBA player and radio host Chiney Ogwumike; and writer and podcaster Zach Lowe.

The show will replace Rachel Nichols‘ The Jump.

“‘NBA Today’ will provide in-depth, comprehensive daily coverage of all aspects of the NBA,” ESPN senior vice president, NBA and studio productions, said in a release. “Malika, who is a phenomenally talented commentator, will run point on a show that will feature a vibrant cast of expert analysts who all offer distinct perspectives on the game. Through the contributions of our wide array of NBA reporters, the show will be both newsy and timely with an eye towards the biggest games around the league that day.” The 26-year-old Andrews also signed a multi-year contract extension with the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

“It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA — a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world,” Andrews said in a statement. “Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts and insiders on our team.” NBA Today premieres one day before the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season.