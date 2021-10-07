4 Tips for Saving Money on Golf

Golf is one of those sports that can be considered a fancy one with quite a bit of cost attached. It can be a great pastime or hobby, but it shouldn’t break your bank. Unless you’re making money from the sport, there is no real need to spend all your hard-earned money. Golf clubs can be expensive if you want to be a member, but you don’t have to resort to crazy annual fees with these four frugal tips for saving money on golf.

Use Off-Peak Times to Your Advantage

The later afternoon slots are generally lower in fees at most golf clubs. They do this because there is less light to see when the sun goes down, so not as many golfers want to play. If you don’t mind this, you can save quite a bit by going as soon as the off-peak times start and still get a few good holes in. Most golf clubs lower their fees around 3 pm to 4 pm and especially over weekends. Another bonus is that the course will more than likely be more open and you won’t have to wait for other people to finish their turns.

Buy Quality Equipment

It may seem like the opposite thing to do because golf clubs and carts can be very costly. The difference is that by buying high-quality items, even if they cost a bit more, you can save a ton of money in the future. If you invest in something you use all the time, it needs to last you as long as possible. Otherwise, in the next two years, you’ll be looking for more equipment just to keep playing.

By looking at manufacturers of good strength equipment, you will get whatever you need with a good warranty term attached. The longer the warranty, the longer your equipment will last, and you can rest assured that your investment was worth it.

Buy Used Balls

When it comes to golfing equipment, there are some things that you’re better off buying second-hand. Golf balls are one of these. You can also get away with buying used clubs until you’ve practiced more. This way you might realize that you need a lighter or heavier club. For golf balls though, always go second hand.

Marketing companies would like you to believe that a golf ball that costs twice the price will go further or give you a straighter shot. The reality is that a $1 ball will serve you just as well as one that costs $5. Most balls have just been in the pond a few times. If there aren’t any cracks or visible damage, always go on the cheap.

Go for Comfort

At the end of the day, the clothes that you wear won’t have much of an effect on your golfing game – unless you’re wearing something tight-fitting where you cannot move or flex your arms. There is also no set uniform to golf so don’t spend your money looking like a pro. Any outfit that you are comfortable in will do just fine.

The only thing you will want to invest in is good athletic shoes. Normal court shoes won’t do the trick when you’re walking miles every game. Buy shoes with good support and padding inside that can also breathe as you may sweat if you’re walking a lot.

Golf doesn’t have to be an expensive hobby. For golfing pros this is different, but if you just enjoy the occasional game, you can play it for next to nothing. Always look out for discounts and specials at clubs and take food with you, rather than buying from the facility.