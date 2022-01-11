Personal Statement: How to Nail It 

A personal statement is a contribution to your university application. Naturally, your grades and academic certification are the basis for your application. Yet, your personal statement will make a difference between you and another applicant with similar grades.

Writing a personal statement is a responsible task. It is natural to ask for help. You may apply to your teachers. Ask your relatives for feedback on your personal statement. You may apply for a professional write my paper service PaperWriter to make sure that the result would be impeccable.

Still, it is possible to write a personal statement on your own. In this article, we’ll give you pieces of advice and helpful tips on how to make a conclusive personal statement.

What is a Personal Statement?

Before writing a personal statement, you should understand what the personal statement is and is not. A personal statement is your arguments and reasoning why you are a perfect student for a particular university course.

It is not a piece of bibliography, not an essay, and not a letter. A personal statement is narrow-focused writing that aims to get you a student’s position in the course of your choice.

You may write your personal statement for the single course and apply strictly for it. It would be wiser to write a broader personal statement to increase the chances of application. In this case, you may include skills, knowledge, and background relevant for several courses.

Try to keep it simple; don’t cross more than two or three adjacent courses in your personal statement. You may write several personal statements if you want to cover an even broader range of courses.

What to Write in a Personal Statement?

You should start to work on your personal statement as soon as possible. The word count, in this case, is not an issue. You may write your PS in a matter of hours. Still, it requires a lot of proofreading and polishing.

To save yourself time and effort, you should begin with a plan. The roadmap to your personal statement will help you stick to the main ideas after breaks and return to the statement.

Start with answers for the following questions:

What subject do you want to study?

Why do you want to study it?

What personal qualities make you a great student for the subject?

How do your interests and hobbies help you to study the subject?

This template will help you have the right direction through your whole statement.

Personal Statement Structure

A personal statement commonly has the following sections:

Introduction.

The description of why you are perfect for the course application.

Enlistment of your prior experiences, if you have one.

Your achievements and hobbies.

4000 words are the average word count for a PS. However, more commonly, a personal statement is measured in lines. Usually, there are 47 lines per personal statement, which converts into 3500 words.

This limitation means you should consider the space carefully. The description of why you should take this particular course should take approximately 2000 words, while your experience and career aspirations – 1000.

The final section with your interests and hobbies should not be longer than 500 words. Your personal statement is the reason why you should be a student for the course, not the list of your aspirations and interests.

Do not focus on the word count much in the first draft. Write it as long as you feel it. It will help to lay all the necessary ideas on the paper.

It is vital not only to reduce the word count to the necessary amount. You need to remove irrelevant thoughts from the statement.

Personal Statement Writing Tips

Remember to keep your personal statement simple, strict, and professional. Do not crack jokes along with the statement. There will be another opportunity. Do not use flashy language and long, complicated sentences.

Start your statement with a simple, straightforward sentence. For example, “I’m a perfect candidate for this course because…”. Try not to use cliches and common phrasing. Entries like these make the introduction overcomplicated:

The subject interested me my whole life.

I dreamed of becoming a [enter subject] since school.

Due to my academic experience, I choose [the course].

Try to remain simple and straight to the point through your whole statement.

Do not be shy about your achievements in the second half of the statement. You try to sell yourself as a perfect student for the course, and your achievements are your selling points.

Do not describe your grades. They will be attached as well. Instead, try to write what these grades helped you to accomplish. Personal projects, volunteering, victories in academic competitions – any proof of your competency in the subject studying would be a solid contribution to your personal statement.

Finally, in the last section, provide the information about your interests that will help you in the course study. This paragraph may take a few rewrites: you need to mention your personal qualities but not overdo this section.

You should explain how the subject affects you personally and what you want to achieve.

Personal Statement Post Writing Advice

After you finish the personal statement, it is time for the most important part – proofreading and polishing. Make sure that you have several backups of your personal statement. The most optimal way is to keep the PS on a cloud.

Services like Google Docs are a perfect place for storing your personal statement. You will have access to the document at any moment and may create as many copies as you need.

After you finish proofreading, collect feedback. Show your statement to your teachers. Read the statement to parents. Be open to criticism and take notes of what parts of your statement need additional attention.

Finally, after you finish the writing, put your personal statement aside. Here some extra time for resting would be helpful. Do not think about it for a week. Come back to your PS after this period, and check it with a fresh look.