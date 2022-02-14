Sports movies usually aren’t ones to grip us at our very core or ones to win major Academy Awards. However, there are some movies that we remember fondly because it shows us the off-field struggles that teams and players may face on their way to greatness.

From racial tensions to dealing with the tragic loss of a family member to overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds, these movies have done a great job warming our hearts in the past, regardless of if you are a sports fan.

What are the top 20 football movies of all time? Let’s check out our own list.