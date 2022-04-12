The 10 Loudest Stadiums In The NBA

Home field advantage can be a greater intimidation factor than the home team itself. Some fan bases have made the stadiums of their home team an absolute nightmare for visiting opponents. Moreover, several stadiums boast impressive audio systems or supply a mammoth capacity for amplifying noise. Between innovative acoustics and uproarious crowds that tip the sound level meter off the charts, here are 10 of the loudest stadiums in the NBA.

10. Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks

9. Staples Center, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers

Unlike its name might suggest, Madison Square Garden is nowhere near a walk in the park for visiting teams. The New York Knicks’ stadium is an iconic landmark of the NBA’s rich history. Established in 1968, it stands as the eldest arena in the association. After undergoing a $1 billion renovation in 2013, what fans call their “temple” now boasts a state-of-the-art arena. In addition to its modern look, the Knicks’ rowdy fanbase ensures that Madison Square Garden is anything but quiet on the court.

8. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Kings

Home to both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers, Staples Center hosts double the fan bases for double the noise. Outside of the NBA, Staples Center has also been the venue of choice for the WNBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, Grammy Awards and multiple national championships. As a longstanding epicenter of a diverse range of sporting competitions and pop culture events, Staples Center is no stranger to large audiences. Now that the Los Angeles Lakers are leading the Western Conference at 7-2 with their sister team close behind at 7-3, we can expect the walls of Staples Center to continue trembling throughout the course of the 2019-2020 season.

7. Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indiana Pacers

After rebuilding Sleep Train Arena in 2016, the new home of the Sacramento Kings installed groundbreaking audio technology, featuring advanced speaker arrays and an award-winning audio system from the sound tech giant Comhear. Though the 3-6 Kings don’t have a strong reason for their fans to cheer about, nevertheless the second youngest stadium in the NBA is a modern enhanced sound trap that is far from inviting to opposing teams.

6. TD Garden, Boston Celtics

Located in downtown Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse is an old-timey classic staple amongst the NBA venues. Despite its history and admirable layout, Pacers fans have shown less interest in recent years following the retirement of Hall of Famer, Reggie Miller. Currently, they are ranked 22in the league for attendance for the 2019-2020 season, averaging 16,812 per game. Nevertheless, Bankers Life Fieldhouse was rated the number one venue in the NBA for two consecutive years by Sports Business Journal and Sports Business Daily Reader Survey. Having set a standard for a truly exceptional fan experience, Bankers Life Fieldhouse harbors its fair share of noise.

5. Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City Thunder

If not one of the loudest, TD garden is certainly one of the most intimidating arenas to visit. As the team with the most championship titles in the NBA, Boston Celtics fans have a justified abundance of pride in their home team. With an audience of raucous Boston fans, this stadium is less than welcoming to any opposing team, especially division rivals and the Celtics’ longtime adversary, the Los Angeles Lakers. The bottom line is if the 76ers or Lakers are coming to town, TD Garden is quaking.

4. Chase Center, Golden State Warriors

With a fanbase as thunderous as the team’s name, Chesapeake Energy Center is a prime site for sporting Oklahoma City’s animated crowd. After the Seattle Sonics moved to the Sooner State, bringing with them star players Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder’s fanbase demonstrated that it is beyond capable of supporting an NBA team. Though attendance numbers have been lower this season, Chesapeake Energy Arena still entertains a roaring crowd that has created a formidable atmosphere.

3. American Airlines Center, Dallas Mavericks

Chances are even if you don’t follow basketball, you’re familiar with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have one of the largest and most loyal fanbases in the NBA. Fans are quick to fill up both the seats and the audibility of their home team’s stadium. After spending more than $1.4 billion dollars remodeling Oakland Arena, the stunning new Chase Center is equipped with a high-tech sound system, colossal video board and a capacity of 18,604. A sizable fanbase combined with a modern venue makes Chase Center a booming home court.

2. Moda Center, Portland Trail Blazers

Ever since Mark Cuban acquired ownership of the Dallas Mavericks in 2000, attendance numbers have skyrocketed. Not only does American Airlines Center consistently sell out, but with a notable capacity of 19,200, spirited Dallas fans ignite the arena.

1. United Center, Chicago Bulls

As the sixth-largest stadium in the association, Moda Center is home to one of the most loyal fanbases in the NBA, making it consequently one of the loudest. Though they haven’t won a championship since the 1970s nor been in close contention for one in recent years, the Portland Trail Blazers have a passionate fanbase. Even with the team’s current unimposing 4-6 record, the fans have ranked fourth overall in attendance, averaging 18,451 per game so far this season.

With the highest capacity of any current NBA arena at a staggering 20,917, the home of the Chicago Bulls is built to maximize noise. Not only is United Center the largest arena in the association, but it’s the birthplace of NBA legend Michael Jordon. Newly installed in 2019 with a cutting-edge 4k scoreboard measuring 8,660 square feet, United Center is a beautiful new home that has rapidly drawn in increasing numbers of fans. This season, the Bulls are ranked first in the association for attendance, averaging 20,502 per game. A proud fanbase combined with the newly renovated largest stadium in the NBA means one of the most daunting environments for opposing teams and loudest arenas in the association.