Best Lightweight Concealed Carry Vests

If you are looking for a lightweight concealed carry vest, you have come to the right place. We have reviewed some of the best concealed carry vests available in the market. These vests will hold the firearm flat beneath your clothing without compromising quick access.

Best Overall| 5.11 Tactical Covert Vest

This vest is incredibly stylish and lightweight. It is made from a waterproof polyester softshell material that protects you from rain, wind, and other weather conditions. It is also resistant to the wear and tear of heavy-duty tactical work.

Additionally, the vest features two pass-through pockets that allow quick access to the concealed weapon. It also has a secret document pocket on the chest to keep your ID, badge, and other valuables safe. Lastly, the vest is available in five neutral colors for daily and tactical wear.

Rothco Plainclothes Concealed Carry Vest

Rothco plainclothes is a multi-functional carry vest with over 20 concealed and everyday carry pockets. It has two ambidextrous concealed carry pockets that are easy to access. It also has four magazine pouches for extra ammunition, two front pockets, and multiple cargo pockets for everyday carry.

The vest is made of polyester and cotton blend that stretches easily to fit any body type. It is also breathable due to the mesh liner at the back of the vest. Lastly, the vest is lightweight and suitable for tactical and casual wear.

Cinch Men’s Concealed Carry Vest

The Cinch carry vest is one of the most inconspicuous lightweight concealed carry vests. It is made from light polyester with a fleece backing for comfort and style.

The concealed carry vest has multiple interior and exterior carry pockets for your concealment and other valuables. It accommodates both right and left-handed individuals and has a high-carry position that is easy to access.

Rothco Undercover Travel Concealed Carry Vest

This vest is designed for tactical wear. It has twelve pockets, including concealed carry pockets, pen pockets, and tablet-sized pockets for your electronics. It also has a wire pass-through slot for headphones.

The vest is made with a soft and durable cotton-polyester blend and comes in three colors, olive green, black, and khaki. It is comfortable, functional, and discreet for tactical or undercover work.

Club Vest Men’s Concealed Snap Denim

If you prefer denim, then try the Club Vest Concealed Snap Denim. It features a dual side concealed carry, two chest pockets, two slit pockets, and a zipper front opening. The inner pockets allow for easy holstering and quick drawing for both left and right-handed individuals.

The vest is available in different colors and sizes. It is lightweight and has a stylish cut that can fit any fashion style. It is also durable, thus making it suitable for everyday tactical work.

Conclusion

The concealed carry vests in this review are lightweight and comfortable. They allow you to carry a weapon inconspicuously without sacrificing quick draw. So, if you are looking for the best lightweight concealed carry vest, consider investing in any of the choices above.

