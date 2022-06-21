The NFL has seen the coming and going of a host of great offensive players. From leading records and impressive stats to polished resumes and rare talent, here are some of the greatest offensive players in the history of the NFL.

5. Jim Brown

With quite the extensive list of honors and awards, Jim Brown is a legendary running-back who changed the game with his dominant presence. Brown is a nine-time Pro Bowler, two-time Offensive Player of the Year, and starred in both the 1970-s All-Decade Team and 1980s All-Decade Team. He also leads the league in yards per game (104.3) and was the first-ever player to breach 100-rushing touchdowns. Brown was as fierce and fearless as he is respected, earning him a highly deserved spot as one of the greatest offensive players in NFL history.

4. Walter Payton

Walter Payton’s motto encapsulates the tough and strong-willed nature of his career, “Never Die Easy.” The Chicago running-back is second in the league in rushing attempts (3,838), second in rushing yards (16,726), fourth in rushing touchdowns (110), and third in all-purpose yards (21,803). Payton also holds that NFL record for consecutive careers starts for a running back at 170. Though he is slightly edged out by other running-backs in some of these areas, the sheer number of categories that Payton has garnered a place in is reason enough to list him as one of the top greatest offensive players in the NFL.

3. Joe Montana

What he lacks in regular season numbers, Joe Montana makes up for in postseason success. As a 49er, Montana started and won four Super Bowls. In addition to becoming the first-ever player to be named the Super Bowl MVP three times, Montana also leads the league in most passes without an interception and has the highest passer rating (127.8). Needless to say, Montana is one of the greatest QBs to ever take the field.

2. Tom Brady

If those six flashy Super Bowl rings aren’t enough to convince you that Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, then his leading records will. With 212 regular season wins and 30 postseason wins, Brady has more victories than any other quarterback in the history of the NFL. Not to mention no other player has won as many Super Bowls. Love the Patriots or hate them, Brady is undoubtedly one of the most impressive, persistent and determined players to excel in the league. He still continues to rile up his teammates, pass beautiful spiral bullets, and celebrate with all of the head-bashing loud energy he wielded during his early years. Even after entering his 20th season with the Pats at age 42, it’s remarkable that Brady hasn’t lost any of that competitive fire.

1. Jerry Rice

Nicknamed the Flash 80, Jerry Rice dominated the wide receiver position like no other player before or after him. Judging by Rice’s accolades it’s clear why he’s quite unarguably the greatest offensive player in the history of the NFL – first in the league in receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), yards from scrimmage (23,540), receiving touchdowns (197), all-purpose yards (23,546), and total touchdowns (208). If his stats don’t already speak for themselves, Rice also racked up one AFC championship, three NFC championships, three Super Bowl championships, and one Super Bowl MVP throughout the course of his career. As the holder of over 100 NFL records, Rice’s name is enshrined in the Hall of Fame. This celebrated product of greatness is an undeniably special talent that shines among the many notably players to grace the NFL.