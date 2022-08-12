What comes to mind when you think of a video game? Gameplay? Story? Music is probably not a priority, but we all know that a game’s Original Soundtrack (OST) can make or break its hold on the fanbase.

As music advances, so do video game soundtracks. You now have live orchestras recording for soundtracks, whereas previous developers used basic keyboards. The advancements in music have allowed developers to create melodies that engage gamers on a whole new level, captivating them enough to continue playing the game.

Here are our selections of amazing OSTs from popular games.

Chrono Trigger

Many fans consider Chrono Trigger to be the best RPG game of all time. While the story and gameplay are enchanting, it also features a massive 60-track OST that’s sure to impress. Composers Nobuo Uematsu and Yasunori Mitsuda went all out in their superb compositions, and it was one of the first games to feature such an extensive tracklist.

The OST was so popular that, since the game released, there have been numerous live performances and the soundtrack has gone through several remakes.

Doom

Doom revolutionized video game developers’ take on music. The tracks on the first-person shooter feature draw considerable influence from heavy metal bands, such as Metallica and Slayer—a rarity in previous games.

The music blends well with the gameplay, keeping players pumped as they aimlessly go around killing aliens.

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario’s theme music is one of the most popular video game melodies. Nintendo revamped the music in Super Mario Odyssey, going with music and lyrics rather than sticking to the original tune. The development paid off with upbeat tracks that now have a hint of jazz to keep Mario fans alert and moving forward.

Journey

There is no arguing that without its soundtrack, Journey would be dull. The music in the game changes based on the actions you take, adding drama and heightening every step you initiate. It adds depth to the emotional rollercoaster you take when you play the game.

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

Like Mario, Donkey Kong has always featured a catchy jingle that was instantly recognisable. It is music that won’t leave your head hours (or decades) after you’ve stopped playing the game.

The difference in Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest is that the composers varied the music using percussion-based mixes. The new approach brings light-hearted, balanced tracks that you will be humming for days.

Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

Normally, you won’t find many fighting games with catchy music, unlike the casino games on SA Gaming. However, Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes is different.

With most fighting diversions, you rarely pay attention to the background music, but that won’t be the case here. The soundtrack on this game ties in far better than others in its genre, heightening the fighting sequences that take place and fueled with emotion.

Savvy gamers are becoming more aware of the music in the background, but game developers are rising to the challenge. The industry continues to work with renowned composers to ensure their game’s soundtrack hits the mark and enhances the experience.