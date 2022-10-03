Comparing The Pros And Cons Of Fantasy Sports And Sports Betting

Gambling on sports takes on quite a few differing forms. But while sports betting is considered gambling, fantasy sports is not. Moreover, sports betting has been around for centuries, while fantasy sports are a relatively new concept.

In fact, the concept of fantasy sports only emerged early in 2010 before exploding in popularity around the globe.

It’s highly likely that you’ve seen numerous TV and web ads for both virtual sporting practices. But it’s probable you aren’t too sure which is best for you as a sporting fan.

So, in this quick-read article, we delve into the pros and cons of sports betting and fantasy sports to help you make the most informed decision.

Fantasy Sports Explained

When playing fantasy sports, you pick an entire team for your chosen sport of interest. Moreover, you’ll receive a salary cap to draft players, which might restrict you from recruiting top-tier players for your team. The players you choose will earn fantasy points for you by making runs, scoring, etc. NBA DFS Picks and projections also help guide players in making decisions.

Real-life sporting events guide fantasy sports, so you’ll need to stay in tune with sports games while keeping a close eye on players. Fantasy sports require strategy as skill-based virtual games.

That said, while you can earn real money playing fantasy sports, you can also play for fun. Even so, making use of available sign-up bonuses and other offerings open to beginners is worthwhile.

Sports Betting Explained

Sports betting is much more like gambling, and there’s substantially less fun involved here. Participants typically take part in hopes of earning money for accurate predictions.

Unlike fantasy sports, sports betting consists of predictions of game events, while fantasy sports are guided by these events.

Additionally, sports betting can also be pretty complex; you can bet on multiple different sports and even various players within each sport. But you can also practice simple betting strategies that make sports betting a whole lot easier.

The Legalities Between The Two

It’s still fairly common to see individuals argue about sports betting and fantasy sports, as both often involve wagering money on sports. However, solidified legal distinctions allow the world of fantasy sports to thrive while the sports betting market remains relatively hostile in this regard.

Because sports betting consists solely of wagering money on sports, it is considered gambling in most countries. In contrast, fantasy sports are not considered gambling, as players can opt-out of financial incentives.

Even so, remember that many regions are pushing for the legalization of online gambling, while online gambling is legal in many countries already.

The Bottom Line

If you’re looking to earn money potentially, sports betting is the way to go. However, if you’re searching for a fun hobby that offers the possibility of earning rewards, fantasy sports is a better option.

Nevertheless, reading through a few beginner guides when getting started with virtual sporting practice is essential to ensure you know the rules and point systems. It’s also crucial to practice a few times before playing for real rewards.