What Sports Streaming is the Most Popular in Your State?

American football is the most popular sport in the USA, and it also dominates streaming in many states of the USA. In this article, we will look into the streaming stats of three of the most popular sports in the USA:

American football

Basketball

Soccer

American football

American football has been the most popular sport in the USA for generations. The first American football game was played in Canton, Ohio, on September 17, 1920. Since then, it has immersed itself in the country’s culture and become a synonym for American sport. Recent research on the most streamed sports in the US showed the same results – football is still dominating the streaming platforms and getting more viewership with each match.

Most Popular American Football College Teams Streamers

Aside from established NFL teams, avid football fans keep a close track of the upcoming college teams with a bright future. If you want to know which teams you should keep an eye on, here are a few worth your attention.

Gators – Florida

Tigers – Auburn

Wolverines – Michigan

Bulldogs – Georgia

Buckeyes – Ohio

Basketball

It comes in second place in the race of the most popular sports in the USA after football. In Springfield, Massachusetts, on December 21, 1891, James Naismith introduced the basketball game to the world by experimenting with a game played by 18 students at the International Young Christian Association Training School.

The game developed rapidly to become the NBA due to many reasons. It is an exciting and dynamic game! It is easy because players need no special equipment or playground. Its popularity quickly increased, and players played it in states’ parks, yards, schools, and colleges.

This availability led to basketball coming second among streamed sports in the United States. Here is a list of American states who streams basketball games the most (In descending order) :

Most Popular Basketball Streaming States

Kansas – Wisconsin – Indiana – Kentucky – Iowa – Ohio – Michigan – North Carolina – Pennsylvania – Oklahoma – West Virginia – Utah – Tennessee – Virginia – California – Arizona – Texas – New York – Oregon – and finally, New Mexico.

Soccer

Maybe soccer is not the most popular sport in the USA. Yet, it is the most popular sport in the world. There are hundreds of millions of fans all over the globe.

The popularity of soccer has been increasing in the USA in recent years. It even became more popular than ice hockey in many states around the country.

Like many other sports and different events, fans now prefer to stream live matches on their phones or computers instead of watching TV or going to the event. People would find it easier to watch their favorite events via live streaming because of the lack of time, space, and many other things that are not available now in our rapid life.

Most Popular Soccer Streamers

Notre Dame – Indiana

UCLA – Los Angeles

Stanford – California

UNC – Colorado

Virginia – Virginia

St. Louis – Missouri

Georgetown – Washington DC

Akron – Ohio

Maryland – Maryland

Indiana – Indiana

Wake Forest – Wake Forest

Conclusion

Like many other things in our lives, we rely more on technology. It is easier now for everyone to stream sports online instead of watching TV cables and handling traditional subscriptions. All we need is a stable Wi-fi connection to watch our favorite sports all over the globe. Hopefully, this will increase the sport’s popularity in the future even more.