Top 5 NBA Players To Never Win A Championship

Winning an NBA championship is every player’s dream. Sometimes using an NBA title is a form of validation for one’s legacy. Aside from being it a representation of the long season, players look at it as a dream come true. Athletes are lucky enough to win multiple championships and ride that same feeling more than once. For others there not so fortunate, there have been some players that do not get that chance to hoist up the Larry O’ Brien trophy in their career. Mind you, some of those players are widely regarded as one of the best to play their respective position. Here the top 5 players to never win a championship.

5.Steve Nash

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8PXhNATLi0

Years Active: 1996 – 2013

Teams Played: Suns, Mavericks, Lakers

Steve Nash is an all-around point guard when you talk about the blueprint for some of the guards we see today. Nash could pass the basketball with ease and score when he needed to. Nash, in his career, averaged 14 points and nine assists. Nash took home the MVP honors twice in his career. Nash has never reached the NBA finals in his career.

4. Charles Barkley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKqwFDrBpcI

Years Active: 1984 – 2000

Teams Played: 76ers, Suns, and Rockets

Charles Barkley was one of the best power forwards to play the game of basketball. Barkley at 6’6 was a rebounding machine he is 18th on the all-time rebound list. Barkley, in his career, averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds. There many things that people say about Barkley’s work ethic, but all in all, he was a beast. Barkley took home MVP honors in 1993 and made the NBA finals with the Suns but ran into Micheal Jordan and the Bulls and lost in six games.

3.Allen Iverson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2REkZG-dhHc

Years Active: 1996 – 2010

Teams Played: 76ers, Nuggets, Pistons, and Grizzlies

Allen Iverson is one of the best shooting guards to play the games. Iverson changed the culture of the game and influenced many of the great players we see in today’s game. Iverson, in his career, averaged 26 points and six assists. Iverson, known for his dribbling ability, brought a new flavor to the profession. 2001 was the year of “The Answer,” taking home the MVP honors and bringing the 76ers to the NBA finals but met the deadly duo of Kobe and Shaq.

2. Patrick Ewing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgI0YCVse9U

Years Active: 1985 – 2002

Teams Played: Knicks, Supersonics, and Magic

Patrick Ewing was supposed to be the saving grace for the Knicks. Ewing was an absolute stud in college, and that transferred to his time in the NBA. Ewing during his career averaged 21 points and nine rebounds. Ewing was never able to win a championship he’s come close twice 1994 and 1999, but could not overcome the Houston Rockets or the San Antonio Spurs.

1.Karl Malone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnysnhLekCw

Years Active: 1985 – 2004

Teams Played: Jazz and Lakers

Karl Malone is a top 5 power forward of all time, no doubt about it. Malone is second on the all-time scoring list in the NBA. Malone, in his career, averaged a calm 25 points and ten rebounds. The mailman was two time MVP, and he has been to the finals three times in his career but has fallen short all three times. In 1997 and 1998 he went to the finals with the Jazz. Once more with the Lakers in 2004.