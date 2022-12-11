Overview of the Pin-Up mobile app for Indian users 2022

With many Indian Pin-Up users opting to bet on sports and casino games from their mobile devices, the technical team has developed a special Pin-Up app. With it, players can gain instant access to the platform anywhere in India. As of today, the mobile app is available for Android gadgets, while for iOS gadgets the app is under development. However, on iOS devices, you can use the web app, which is also very convenient. With minimal system requirements, the Pin-Up mobile app can be downloaded and installed even on older Android gadgets. The app is available for free download, so it can be used by any player in India.

System requirements of the Android app

As mentioned above, Pin-Up bet app for Android have minimum system requirements. If your device meets the following requirements given in the table, you can be sure that the app will run correctly and without any delays:

Operation System Android Application version 3.0.0 Operating system version 5.0 and later File size 44.6 MB RAM 1 GB Processor 1.4 GHz + Internet Connection 3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi

How to Pin Up app download for Android?

You can download the Android app for free from the bookmaker’s official website. To do so, you need to follow a number of steps. For your convenience, we have prepared a step-by-step instruction for you:

Go to Pin-Up platform by opening the official bookmaker’s website through any convenient browser on your mobile Android device; Go to the Mobile Apps section, where you will have a link to download the APK file for Android. You can also use our direct link https://pinupbets.in/mobile-app/ ; Download the APK file to your device.

The APK file will then appear in your Android “Downloads” folder. However, you need to install the file in order for the app to work properly.

How to install an Android app?

In order for the app to work properly, you need to install the APK file that you downloaded from the official website. It’s quite simple, and so that you don’t have any difficulty, here are the step-by-step instructions:

Open the Downloads folder on your Android; Find the downloaded APK file and click on it; Select the “Install” option and wait for the process to complete.

Once the file is installed, you’ll be able to see the app icon in your device’s main menu. However, be aware of the fact that not all Android gadgets allow you to install files downloaded from the internet. If you have trouble installing the Pin-Up betting app, change your gadget’s settings in the “Security” section to allow installation of files from unknown sources. Repeat the steps described in our instructions.

Pin-up Application for iOS

Unfortunately, app Pin-Up bet for iOS devices is still under development. But don’t despair, you may get access to all the bookmaker’s products in a single click using the web application. To create a Pin-Up shortcut on the desktop of your Apple device, follow the steps below:

Open the official Pin Up website in the Safari browser or any other browser on your iOS gadget; Click the “Share” button and select the “Add to home screen” option; If you wish, change the name of the shortcut. For example, give it the name Pin-Up.

As a result, an icon will appear on the desktop of your iPhone or iPad and by tapping on it, you will get instant access to the bookmaker’s platform and can use all its functionalities without any restrictions anywhere in India.

Pros and cons of the Pin-Up app

Many players have already downloaded the bookmaker’s app to their gadgets and left a lot of positive feedback on its functionality. We have analyzed all the user reviews and identified the main pros and a few cons that do not affect the app in any way. You can see them in the table below: