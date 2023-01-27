Legendary Coaches in College Basketball

College basketball is a highly competitive sport featuring some of the best coaches in the business. With a wealth of experience and winning instincts, these coaches have consistently demonstrated the ability to lead their teams to success, possessing a unique combination of leadership skills, strategic thinking, and motivational techniques.

With such highly accomplished coaches leading the way, it’s no wonder that college basketball odds are often in their favor. But who are these coaches, exactly? Read more to find the 10 most successful coaches in basketball history.

10. Jim Calhoun

Jim Calhoun coached at Connecticut for 26 years and led the Huskies to three national championships. He has a record of 625-243 and was also named National Coach of the Year three times. He is known for his ability to build and sustain a winning program, and for his emphasis on defense and physicality. He also had a reputation for being a demanding coach who expected the best from his players.

9. Tom Izzo

The head coach at Michigan State since 1995, Tom Izzo led the Spartans to one national championship and has a record of 624-232. He is known for his emphasis on defense and his ability to develop players and build a team-first culture. He also has a reputation for being a highly active in-game coach and for consistently leading his teams in the NCAA tournament.

8. Roy Williams

Roy Williams has been the head coach at both Kansas and North Carolina. He has led his teams to three national championships in total with a record of 851-234. Most prominently known for his ability to recruit top talent and his emphasis on player development, Williams also has a reputation for being adaptive and making adjustments on the fly.

7. Rick Pitino

Rick Pitino coached at Louisville, Kentucky, and Providence during his career. He led his teams to two national championships with a commendable record of 770-271. Famous for his use of the full-court press and his emphasis on up-tempo play, Pitino was also known for his ability to turn around struggling programs and make them competitive.

6. Phog Allen

Phog Allen coached at Kansas for 39 years, leading the Jayhawks to three national championships. He also has the most wins of any coach in Jayhawks history with 590. He is widely considered as the “Father of Basketball Coaching,” and was an innovator in the sport, introducing the fast break and the full-court press to college basketball. He also helped to establish the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the first-ever NCAA basketball tournament.

5. Bob Knight

Bob Knight coached at Indiana and Texas Tech. He led Indiana to three national championships and has a record of 902-371. He was also named National Coach of the Year three times. Known for his fiery personality and his emphasis on defense and rebounding, Knight had a knack for developing players and turning underdogs into champions.

4. Dean Smith

Smith led the North Carolina Tar Heels to two national championships. He also has the fifth most wins of any coach in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history with 879. He was known for his emphasis on team play and his use of the “four corners” offense, which was designed to slow down the game and control the tempo. He also made a significant impact off the court, being an advocate for civil rights and integration in college sports.

3. Adolph Rupp

Adolph Rupp coached at Kentucky for 41 years, managing to lead the Wildcats to four national championships with an astonishing record of 876-190. Named National Coach of the Year four times, Rupp was revered for his focus on discipline and defense, and his teams were infamous for their aggressive play and fast-paced offense.

2. Mike Krzyzewski

Coach K, as he is commonly known, has been the head coach at Duke since 1980. In his 42 years at the helm, he has led the Blue Devils to five national championships and has a record of 1,170-349. He’s the coach with the most wins in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history, and also served as the head coach of the US Men’s Olympic basketball team, leading them to gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

1. John Wooden

Known as the “Wizard of Westwood,” John Wooden led UCLA to an unprecedented 10 national championships in a 12-year period. No other team has come close to that level of success. Wooden had a record of 620-147 in his 27 years as head coach and was also named National Coach of the Year six times. His emphasis on the mental and spiritual aspects of the game, and his Pyramid of Success, which served as a blueprint for his coaching philosophy, led to the strongest rosters the NCAA has ever seen.