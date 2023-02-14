Are the Georgia Bulldogs primed for a third National Championship in a row?

The Georgia Bulldogs marched to the National Championship last season, reeling off a perfect 15-0 campaign which culminated in a 65-7 thrashing of the TCU Frogs in the title game. The Bulldogs were relentless on both sides of the ball, allowing Kirby Smart’s men to dominate their opponents.

Georgia claimed the crown for the second season in a row, and their stranglehold over CFB appears to be continuing into the 2023 season. The Bulldogs are considered the leading contenders as the team attempts to win three titles in a row, a feat that has not yet been achieved in the modern era.

Offensive Changes

Although Georgia will be losing a number of players to the NFL Draft, their rivals will also be depleted. Both Alabama and Ohio State will have new quarterbacks in place, which could strain on both team’s offense, with both Bryce Young and C.J Stroud heading to the Draft. The Bulldogs will be glad to see the back of Stroud, who gave them all they could handle in their CFB Semifinal.

Stetson Bennett will also be entering the NFL Draft, and even though he was an important figure in the Bulldogs’ success, Smart will believe that his side can easily replace the quarterback in their system. Carson Beck is on deck to replace Bennett, with Brock Vandagriff expected to provide competition. Beck should make the transition into the starting role after playing in relief of Bennett last term.

Running back Kenny McIntosh was outstanding last season and should be one of the top players of his position taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are ready to take on the mantle. Georgia’s offensive line has been one of the strengths of the team in their run of dominance.

Center Sedrick Van Pran and guard Xavier Truss are locked in place in the line, but Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon’s move to the pros and the tragic death of Devin Willock could leave a void at tackle. Amarius Mims may offer a solution, along with Earnest Greene, but it will be a test of offensive coordinator Todd Monken to keep the powerful ground game rolling.

The Bulldogs have Brock Bowers back for another year. He has been exceptional and won the Jonny Mackey Award in the 2022 season. NFL teams will be keenly watching his potential final season with interest. Ladd McConkey enjoyed a breakout term in 2022 and will be looking to enhance his reputation as one of the best pass-catches in the college game. Support should come from Rara Thomas following his transfer, along with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith, who flashed at times in 2022.

Dominant Defense

Despite losing Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Lewis Cine and Nakobe Dean, Georgia still boasted an outstanding defensive unit in the 2022 season. There will be another exodus of talent led by Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, Nolan Smith, Christopher Smith and Robert Beal Jr. However, the defense still has stud talent at all levels and this should help put the Bulldogs in contention for a third crown on the bounce.

Mykel Williams, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon Jr are certainly stars in the making in the front seven. Georgia has prided itself on their aggression in the trenches. Nazir Stackhouse appears to be the next top defensive tackle on the production line. Carter will be a massive miss for the Bulldogs due to his brilliance as an edge-rusher, but Georgia have always found a way to replace their stars. Williams, Dumas-Johnson and Chaz Chambliss will be potent around opposing quarterbacks in the 2023 season.

Smith and Ringo might be harder to replace. Smith was a solid safety and helped the Bulldogs move on seamlessly from Cine. Malaki Starks was a standout freshman and needs to take on the leadership mantle in the secondary. Cornerback could be an issue, and Daylen Everette and Kamari Lassiter must be up for the challenge on the perimeter. The pressure generated by the front seven will ease the burden, but the standards are so high at Georgia any drop-off could be crucial in pursuit of the National Championship.